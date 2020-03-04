Meatless meals: Recipes for seafood, grains, pastas and more abound

Now that the Lenten season is upon us, food fans who are following the rules of abstaining from meat will be looking for creative meals for the next few weeks.

There's much to choose from when it comes to meatless dishes. Home cooks can prepare everything from seafood and pasta recipes to grains, soups and other items.

According to The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and its website eatright.org, there are a variety of ways to eat healthfully (and heartily) without meat.

Among suggestions from the Academy are to opt for a vegetable sandwich featuring sliced tomato, pepper, onion, avocado and hummus stuffed in a whole-grain pita. Or if salad is your preference, combine vegetables, beans or tofu, fruit and nuts together for a substantial dish.

Don't forget vegetable burgers or falafel with sauteed mushrooms and tomato on a whole-grain bun or even a peanut butter and banana sandwich on whole-wheat bread combined with carrot and celery sticks.

Among other ideas the experts at the Academy offer are preparing tofu and vegetable stir-fry with brown rice; whole-grain pasta with tomato sauce plus vegetables (mushrooms, tomatoes, eggplant, peppers and onions) or tacos or burritos filled with beans, textured vegetable protein, tofu or tempeh.