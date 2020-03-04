Meatless meals: Recipes for seafood, grains, pastas and more abound

Now that the Lenten season is upon us, food fans who are following the rules of abstaining from meat will be looking for creative meals for the next few weeks.
There's much to choose from when it comes to meatless dishes. Home cooks can prepare everything from seafood and pasta recipes to grains, soups and other items.
According to The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and its website eatright.org, there are a variety of ways to eat healthfully (and heartily) without meat.
Among suggestions from the Academy are to opt for a vegetable sandwich featuring sliced tomato, pepper, onion, avocado and hummus stuffed in a whole-grain pita. Or if salad is your preference, combine vegetables, beans or tofu, fruit and nuts together for a substantial dish.
Don't forget vegetable burgers or falafel with sauteed mushrooms and tomato on a whole-grain bun or even a peanut butter and banana sandwich on whole-wheat bread combined with carrot and celery sticks.
Among other ideas the experts at the Academy offer are preparing tofu and vegetable stir-fry with brown rice; whole-grain pasta with tomato sauce plus vegetables (mushrooms, tomatoes, eggplant, peppers and onions) or tacos or burritos filled with beans, textured vegetable protein, tofu or tempeh.
In the 2019 book "Vegetarian Dinner's in the Oven," author Rukmini Iyer offers a selection of ideas for enjoying meatless recipes.
Her book includes recipes for dishes such as Fajita-Spiced Mushrooms & Peppers with Stilton & Sour Cream; Crispy Kale & Bulgar Salad; Pantry Pasta Bake; Crispy Sprout & Artichoke Gratin with Lemon & Blue Cheese; and more.
If you're looking for meatless recipes for Lent or any time of year, try the following dishes.
Easy Shrimp Scampi
1/2 cup Herb & Garlic Marinade With Lemon Juice, divided
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
DIRECTIONS: Pour 1/4 cup of the marinade over shrimp in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish; turn to coat well. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Remove shrimp from marinade. Discard any remaining marinade.
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add shrimp; cook and stir 4 minutes or just until shrimp turn pink. Add remaining 1/4 cup marinade; cook and stir 1 minute. Sprinkle with parsley.
From McCormick
WARM FARRO WITH MUSHROOMS AND THYME
Servings: 6
Start to finish: 1 hour
1 1/2 cups whole farro
Salt and pepper
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
12 ounces cremini mushrooms, trimmed and chopped coarse
1 shallot, minced
1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme or 1/2 teaspoon dried
3 tablespoons dry sherry
3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 1/2 teaspoons sherry vinegar, plus extra for seasoning
Bring 4 quarts water to boil in large pot. Add farro and 1 teaspoon salt and cook until grains are tender with slight chew, 15 to 30 minutes. Drain farro, return to now-empty pot, and cover to keep warm.
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in 12-inch skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add mushrooms, shallot, thyme, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until moisture has evaporated and vegetables start to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in sherry, scraping up any browned bits, and cook until skillet is almost dry.
Add farro and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Off heat, stir in parsley and vinegar. Season with pepper and extra vinegar to taste and serve.
From Associated Press
Steamed Mussels in Spicy Coconut Broth
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
1/4 cup Thai green curry paste
One 13.5-ounce can light coconut milk
3 pounds farmed mussels, scrubbed
1 to 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice or to taste
1/3 cup thinly sliced scallions
1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
In a large saucepan or stockpot whisk together the curry paste and coconut milk. Add the mussels, cover tightly and bring the liquid to a boil over high heat. Stir often. After a few minutes, the mussels should start to open. Remove them as they open and transfer them to a large bowl. If any mussels do not open, discard them. Add the lime juice to the saucepan and return all of the opened mussels to the saucepan and cook for a minute or two, stirring, to reheat them.
To serve, transfer the mussels to each of four soup plates. Pour one-fourth of the cooking liquid over each portion and sprinkle one-fourth of the scallions and cilantro over each one.
From Associated Press
Spinach Lasagna
Italian Tomato Sauce:
1 package (16 ounces) lasagna noodles
2 containers (15 ounces each) ricotta cheese
1 package (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese (2 cups), divided
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1 package (16 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry
2 eggs
1 tablespoon Parsley Flakes
2 teaspoons Italian Seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon Black Pepper, Ground
DIRECTIONS: Prepare Italian Tomato Sauce. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook pasta as directed on package. Drain and rinse with cold water. Lay flat on wax paper or foil to keep noodles from sticking together. Set aside.
Mix ricotta cheese, 1 1/2 cups of the mozzarella cheese, 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese, spinach, eggs, parsley, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper in large bowl.
Spread 1/2 cup of the sauce onto bottom of 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with 1/4 of the noodles, overlapping edges. Spread 1/3 of the cheese mixture over noodles. Top with 1 1/2 cups of the sauce. Repeat layers two more times, ending with a layer of pasta and 1 1/2 cups of the sauce. Cover with foil.
Bake 40 minutes. Remove foil. Top with remaining 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake 10 minutes longer or until center is heated through. Let stand 15 minutes before cutting. Serve with remaining sauce, if desired.
From McCormick
12 Things to do in the Region this week