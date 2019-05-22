Food fans will be happy to explore the offerings at this year's Taste of Valparaiso.
Tri Kappa's Iota Chapter will present the 29th annual Taste of Valparaiso from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 23 at Porter County Expo Center. It's one of the first events in the newly refurbished center.
The Valparaiso chapter of Tri Kappa originally had a community tea more than 30 years ago as a fundraiser. The chapter's events, through the years, have grown to include the popular Taste of Valparaiso; a Nut Sale in early fall; and Girl's Night Out, held in September.
Nearly 1,000 people are expected to attend the event. Starring on the restaurant roster will be more than 30 eateries. Everything from American fare to international dishes will be featured at Taste of Valparaiso.
The food event is Tri Kappa's major fundraiser. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event and other events that Tri Kappa presents are given back to the community.
"Promoting education has always been a top priority for Tri Kappa," the organization's website states. "Beginning in 1920, the Iota Chapter awarded four Valparaiso University scholarships of $42 each. Since then, the chapter has contributed almost $500,000 to support educational programs and scholarships."
Today, the group awards anywhere from $12,000 to 20, 000 in local scholarships.
Visitors to Taste of Valparaiso will enjoy assorted tastings of food and beverages from local eateries as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
In the restaurant spotlight will be Asparagus, Ben's Pretzel's, Blue Chip's King of the Road food truck, Campbell Street Cafe, Coastal Valley Water, Culver's, Designer Desserts, Desserts by Juliette, Don Quijote, El Salto, Harvest Circle Workshop, Indiana Beverage, Journeyman Distillery & Staymaker, Kelsey's, Lincoln Flats, Main & Lincoln, McAlister's Deli, Montego Bay & Grille, Pestos, Pierogi Square, Pikk's Tavern, Prime Smoked Meats, Qdoba, Rise 'N Roll, Suzie's Cafe, T-Bones Pier 11, Tocayo's Express Mexican Food, Valparaiso Country Club, Valpo Velvet and more.
The first Tri Kappa tasting event was held at Butterfield Pavilion at Fairgrounds Park.
Along with the food and drink sampling, guests can enjoy entertainment by members of Valparaiso High School Orchestra with an added performance by Mayor Jon Costas.