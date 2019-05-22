CROWN POINT — Pancakes abound at many of the Region's breakfast joints, but some of the most…

If seafood is your preference, make sure to plan a visit to Captain's House in Gary's Miller area.

Tri Kappa's 29th annual Taste of Valparaiso will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 23 at Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Advance tickets can also be purchased at Radius, Designer Desserts, Tudor Carpet One and Town & Country as well as from Tri Kappa members. Visit trikappavalpo.org.