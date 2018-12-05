Diners with a taste for Mexican fare will definitely have their appetites satisfied at Asada Grill and Cantina in Griffith.
The restaurant, located on Broad Street, features a casual/comfortable setting with dim lights, a bar area and assorted Mexican decor on the walls.
We visited the eatery on a recent Monday evening. There were various tables taken that night and filled with diners who were trying a variety of dishes.
We'd heard from many locals that Asada Grill was the real deal and served up authentic, flavorful fare. That was certainly the case. As we surveyed the menu, so many dishes sounded tempting. And the prices at the restaurant were reasonable for the amount of food one receives. Most plates averaged anywhere from $11.99 to $17.99 for substantial portions.
Our dinner that night consisted of a combination plate featuring a Chile Poblano, Pork Sope and an Enchilada. The Chile Poblano, prepared Chile Relleno style, was flavorful and had a good amount of cheese in it while the enchilada was nicely spiced and the Pork Sope featured robust spices and a flavorful sauce.
The serving was plentiful and almost half of it was able to be carted home for lunch the next day.
Among various items on the Asada menu were Rib Eye Ranchera, Carne Asada, Chicken A La Mex, La Ranchera Suiza, various enchiladas including El Agave Enchiladas, Traditionales Enchiladas and Enchiladas Suizas, as well as Taco Salad, Shrimp A La Diabla, Red Snapper A La Veracruzana and more.
On the drink menu, guests will find everything from Beer and Wine to Margaritas and Specialty Drinks, including Pina Coladas and Daquiris.