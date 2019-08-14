For a fun atmosphere and a menu with something for everyone, stop by Michel's Sports Eatery in St. John.
Michel's, located on busy Wicker Ave., offers a variety of dishes, including a good selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads, pizza and assorted appetizers.
Upon entering the restaurant, diners see the large bar first. Guests may sit at the bar to eat or take a seat around its perimeter or in the dining room.
Televisions are located all around the restaurant so if there's a game you want to see, you won't miss it while eating here. In addition, piped in music is played throughout the day.
On a recent Monday night, while we dined, the eatery was filled with guests ordering a variety of dishes. As Monday evenings are special Wing Nights, many tables were filled with wing orders.
Wings are half off or 50 cents each on Mondays. A normal order of eight wings usually costs $7.95 at Michel's. On Wing Nights, guests will pay $4. If you're a fan of chicken wings, you'll find that's a great deal.
Diners may order wings with a number of sauces including Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Thai Chili and Bourbon.
Among other items on the menu are Black and Tan Onion Rings ($7.95); Mini Burgers ($8.95); Pico & Chips ($4.95); Bacon and Cheddar Stuffed Burgers ($9.95; Fried Green Beans ($5.95); Jalapeno and Pepper Jack Stuffed Burgers ($9.95); and more.
Salads, soup, chili, assorted wraps and a Build a Burger are also featured at the restaurant.
Diners looking for a festive atmosphere will feel right at home at Michel's. If you want a quiet place to eat, however, you may do better choosing another spot to dine. With the TV's, music and talking, there's always a buzz in the air. For a sports bar, though, that's the goal.