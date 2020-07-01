Minneapolis north siders work the land as an act of healing

Ce’Ve’Onna Young, is one of the teens with Youth Farm working here alongside Kar. She is shy and unassuming but reflective and deeply upset about the killing of Floyd, part of a pattern of injustices against the Black community at the hands of police.

“I just want everybody to know that all lives matter, but our lives are in danger right now, especially me growing up Black,” she said. “I don’t want someone just walking up to me and acting racist to me for no reason, because I wouldn’t do that for somebody else.”

Young is working side by side with Yasmine Banishoraka, who is white and lives in south Minneapolis, not far from the city’s 3rd Precinct police station that was torched among protests after Floyd’s killing.

“I have been trying to figure out where I best fit into this and where I can best be an ally to people of color,” said Banishoraka as she shoveled soft brown soil into wheelbarrows. “And this is the best way that I feel like I can do that.”

But she is anxious for real systemic change.