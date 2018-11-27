Madoka Koguchi is a fan of a variety of cuisines.
Born and raised in Japan, Koguchi is versed in the popular Asian cuisine but also is a huge fan of Italian food.
"In Japan we eat a lot of different foods. But, the second most popular (cuisine) is Italian," said Koguchi. "When I hang out with friends, I'll make a lot of Japanese/Italian food," she said.
Koguchi is performing as part of the ensemble in "Miss Saigon," which continues through Dec. 8 at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. FYI: Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
Among some of her favorite dishes are Japanese Mushrooms with Herbs and Pasta; Japanese Curry; and Gyoza, which is a type of dumpling dish.
Koguchi said when she's on tour she makes dishes that are easier to prepare. And she'll make a batch of food she can enjoy before or after a show. The actress travels with an InstaPot and uses that to prepare meals on tour.
"I also eat a lot of seafood," she said. Among various fish the actress enjoys are salmon, tuna, assorted sushi and others.
If Koguchi makes plans to go out to eat, her first choice is always Italian.
"I love Italian food and Asian food, of course," she said. Koguchi said she's been around the kitchen craft her entire life.
'I learned to cook from my mom as well as my grandma. I helped them cook," she said. "Cooking is my hobby," Koguchi added.
When it comes to healthful eating, Koguchi said "I need a lot of vegetables to maintain my health."
If Koguchi has the urge to splurge on a dish, she said she'll have something from "McDonald's."
Koguchi said she's enjoying performing in "Miss Saigon." "I really love the cast and crew members," she said.
The following recipes are from Koguchi.
Japanese Curry
1 teaspoon canola oil
Half an onion
Half a carrot or 8 mini carrots
4 mushrooms
Chicken breast, less than a pound, or as much as you'd like, cubed or whole
1 large can diced tomatoes
1 can tomato paste
1 pack Japanese curry roux (4-5 servings)
DIRECTIONS: Put some canola oil in a pot and stir meat. Add all the vegetables (cut in the size you like) and stir well. Add canned tomatoes and tomato sauce and a bit of water. Cook for 20 minutes. Add curry roux.
The best time to eat the curry is actually the next day. The taste gets more depth.
From Madoka Koguchi
Koguchi’s Gyoza
1 teaspoon sesame oil
A bit of soy sauce to tase
1/2 pound ground pork
2 bunches Chinese chives
3 Shiitake mushrooms
1/2 cabbage
20 Shiso leaves
1 piece garlic
50 Gyoza skins
DIRECTIONS: Microwave leaves of cabbage for 3 minutes. Chop all the vegetables into small pieces. Mix everything in a bowl. Wrap a teaspoonful or about 3 inches in a gyoza skin and keep making as many gyozas as you'd like.
Put some sesame oil in a pan. Cook the gyozas over medium fire with a little bit of water for 5 minutes. Make sure you put a lid on. The pull the lid off and keep cooking over strong fire for 2 minutes.
From Madoka Koguchi