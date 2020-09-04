Mokena makes changes to spark restaurant renaissance with al fresco dining

“The village was pretty quick. They’ve been very helpful along the way,” Bastas said. “I waited two weeks (after the village approved added outdoor dining). When I did, it was good. A lot of people that were coming for take out, decided to stay.

“After people were cooped up for so long, the customers were really happy to be out and supporting local businesses,” said Dimitri Karas, general manager at Legends Grill and Bar, 9710 191st St., which also has locations in Woodridge and Yorkville. “We were fortunate to have some grass right outside the fence where we could put up a couple canopies. At one point, we had eight tables out there.”

Karas credits his team with adapting to the changing situations, for example, needing to carry trays over longer distances, and especially when doing so on hot days while wearing masks. From June 1 into July, Legends only had outdoor seating as an option. “There’s been quite a struggle, but we’re happy to be open, for sure,” he said.

Conversations with business owners and managers, as well as village officials, reveals a common thread of pulling together with the community.

“We’re supporting the Mokena market,“ said Tom Soltis, owner of Brothership Brewing, 18781 90th Ave.