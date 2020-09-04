Mokena makes changes to spark restaurant renaissance with al fresco dining

When the time came to consider reopening on-site dining, the Mokena Village Board had two things in mind: Complying with state health guidance and helping Mokena establishments return to pre-pandemic levels, said Alan Zordan, the village’s director of economic and community development.
“On the 26th of May, the village passed resolutions that suspended requirements for outdoor dining, so restaurants could use, say, parking lots, to serve food,” Zordan said. Other regulations address temporary tents, how long tents can be used and promotional signage, he said.
“They had to get a permit, and many businesses got a permit,” Zordan said. Twenty-four outdoor dining permits were issued.
“It’s been well received,” said Dino Bastas, owner of EggCetera Cafe, which has two locations (10120 191st St. and 19709 Mokena St.) and was among the restaurants that expanded their outdoor seating. “After shutting everyone in for a few months, people were pretty antsy to get out.
“We deliver to businesses, and we cater as well,” Bastas said. “When (the indoor dining shutdown) started in March, we added delivery to homes too. I was surprised too, how many people ordered takeout but even with outdoor, and starting to allow some indoor dining, we’re better, but not up to pre-pandemic revenue — running maybe 90%.
“The village was pretty quick. They’ve been very helpful along the way,” Bastas said. “I waited two weeks (after the village approved added outdoor dining). When I did, it was good. A lot of people that were coming for take out, decided to stay.
“After people were cooped up for so long, the customers were really happy to be out and supporting local businesses,” said Dimitri Karas, general manager at Legends Grill and Bar, 9710 191st St., which also has locations in Woodridge and Yorkville. “We were fortunate to have some grass right outside the fence where we could put up a couple canopies. At one point, we had eight tables out there.”
Karas credits his team with adapting to the changing situations, for example, needing to carry trays over longer distances, and especially when doing so on hot days while wearing masks. From June 1 into July, Legends only had outdoor seating as an option. “There’s been quite a struggle, but we’re happy to be open, for sure,” he said.
Conversations with business owners and managers, as well as village officials, reveals a common thread of pulling together with the community.
“We’re supporting the Mokena market,“ said Tom Soltis, owner of Brothership Brewing, 18781 90th Ave.
“We don’t serve food here,” Soltis said, “but anybody can order through other vendors and have it delivered here.”
Soltis said that, even with expanded outdoor seating, many restaurants can’t accommodate all the customers who would like a table and maintain recommended distancing, so they’ve worked together to help customers have the meal of their choice, though perhaps at a different venue.
“We’re encouraging restaurants to leave their menus here, so people can order and have it delivered,” Soltis said. Likewise, he said, “If you want to bring a pizza or sub sandwich, you can.”
Soltis said that by pulling together, hospitality businesses could help customers enjoy going out for a meal, while following healthy capacity limitations. “Currently, right now (in mid-August), we’re talking about, with responsible distancing, seating for 40 outside and 40 inside,” he said.
“Our idea was, let them get back to where they were before,” Zordan said, and while the change of seasons will affect outdoor dining, limited indoor dining now supplemented with outdoor dining is helping. “It’s getting close to making some of them whole,” Zordan said.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.