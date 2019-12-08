Phil Potempa’s warm holiday memories are sweetened with a family-favorite cookie his mom makes every Christmas.
“My mom still uses one of those old-fashioned Mirro cookie presses to make Christmas-themed shapes with a butter dough,” says Potempa, director of marketing at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, Munster. Mom Peggy always makes a family favorite, too: Peggy’s Pecan Crescents.
The family goes to Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve, then has a big Christmas Day dinner at the family home just south of Valparaiso, with Mom, Dad, aunts and uncles. The home is near the family’s Starke County peppermint and spearmint farm. Just one tiny drop of raw peppermint oil from the tip of a toothpick is enough to flavor 100 candy canes, says Potempa — so, of course, there are always candy canes on the Christmas tree. “It’s part of our cherished memories with family.”
Now Potempa has made sure everyone can have the 50-year-old recipe for Peggy’s Pecan Crescents by including it in his new Potempa family cookbook, “Back From the Farm: Family recipes and Memories of a Lifetime.”
“The idea of having nuts and fruits in holiday baking came about because those were not readily available; you didn’t have pecans up North except for special holidays. So using those ingredients is a nod back to yesteryear,” says Potempa.
Fitting for the holidays, across the page from Peggy’s cookie recipe is one from Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu in the classic Christmas movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In the 1946 film, James Stewart as George Bailey calls Zuzu “my little ginger snap” — and that’s the flavor of Grimes’ cookie recipe. “It’s always nice when a recipe has a story with it,” says Potempa, who met Grimes when she was in Valparaiso for an event.
Peggy's Pecan Crescents
1 cup butter
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 egg
2 1/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 cup chopped pecans
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
Dash of salt
Powdered sugar
Cream butter, adding sugar gradually and almond extract. Add egg, beating well. Sift remaining dry ingredients and add to batter with pecans. Form dough into teaspoon-sized crescents and place on cookie sheet. Bake 10 to 12 minutes in a 375-degree oven. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Makes 5 dozen.
(Recipe reprinted courtesy of “Back From the Farm: Family Recipes and Memories of a Lifetime,” 2019 Pediment Press, $35)
Grandma Canary's yeast rolls give rise to holiday memories for ChicagoLand Popcorn's Dwayne Walker
Christmas in Louisiana can get chilly, says Dwayne Walker, owner of ChicagoLand Popcorn. For the holiday the family would travel to his grandparents’ farm there, and it was Walker's job to get up in the morning and get the wood in the fireplaces burning.
The rooms pleasantly warmed, “We’d all rush to the living room where the Christmas tree was set up and take turns opening gifts and passing each one around to be looked at. We still do that today,” says Walker.
“I think of my grandparents, the meals. My grandmother was the king chef, and my mom and wife helped,” says Walker, looking at family photos in is ChicagoLand Popcorn in Merrillville.
He’s also looking at a photo of his grandparents’ house, where the family gathered and everyone looked forward to Grandma Canary Walker’s cooking.
“All the food would be set out in one room and we’d get our plates. After we prayed together we’d take over the whole house, visiting with each other in the living room, watching football in the back room, playing board games in the dining area.”
To this day he loves that homey smell of a fireplace.
These days, Walker muses the kids are on their electronic devices. “Not a bad thing, just different.” But the family feeling is still there, “The warmth and the fun.”
It takes Walker about a second to name a favorite recipe from his grandmother. “Oh, those yeast rolls,” he says with a sigh.
Yeast Rolls
1/4 cup margarine
1/2 cup boiling water
1 package yeast
1/2 cup lukewarm water
3 cups unsifted flour
1/4 cup shortening
1/2 cup sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon salt
Combine margarine, shortening, boiling water and sugar. When cool add yeast dissolved in lukewarm water and the egg. Mix and add flour and salt. Let it stand in refrigerator for 8 hours, covered. Shape, adding flour as needed for the right consistency. Cover and let rise until double in bulk.
Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes.
Rolls will keep in refrigerator for about a week.