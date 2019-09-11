For centuries, kids have turned up their noses at their side of veggies. But now, at long last, HEINZ, the maker of America’s Favorite Ketchup may have just created the best thing to happen to veggies.
They've recently introduced the new Heinz Tomato Ketchup with a Blend of Veggies, made with added carrots and butternut squash. The delicious blend miraculously offers the veggies parents love, without compromising the thick and rich Heinz taste kids love.
“If we were going to add extra veggies to a new recipe, it was important to maintain the same distinctive taste, appearance and texture that have been loved by generations of families for 150 years,” said Dalia Adler, associate director of marketing for the Heinz brand. “We went through countless recipes to land on the perfect blend and can’t wait to share the end result: a blend that we think will have your ketchup-loving, veggie-hating kids asking for more.”
For those still not convinced, Heinz Tomato Ketchup with a Blend of Veggies has 25% added veggies, 25% less sugar than regular HEINZ Tomato Ketchup, and contains no high-fructose corn syrup. The product is available on shelves at select retailers and online, including Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and can be purchased in 20 oz. and 31 oz. squeeze bottles.
For more information on HEINZ Tomato Ketchup with a Blend of Veggies, visit www.HEINZ.com.