New meal kit delivery service debuts on food scene

SupperUp, a no-prep meal kit company, debuted this spring in Illinois. The company will launch in other markets/states in the future.

Meals offered through SupperUp are created for use in the Instant Pot or other pressure-cooker-style appliance.

"Now more than ever we want to help get homemade meals on the table easily and safely with the help of our Instant Pot partner," said Katie Peterson, head of growth at Evolv and co-founder of SupperUp.

Peterson said she, Travis Larson and Matt Wachsman came up with the idea for the company.

They are busy working professionals who "struggled to find a way to consistently make homemade dinners" on their busy schedules.

"As existing fans of Instant Pot, it made perfect sense to introduce a meal kit delivery service that leverages the appliance’s unique features and ability to create great tasting, balanced meals in a more convenient way," she said.

There are 13 meal kit options currently available for delivery including Beef Short Ribs with sweet potatoes and green beans; Chicken Burrito Bowl with quinoa, black beans and corn; Mini Meatloaves; Chicken Penne; and Pork Chops with Root Vegetables.