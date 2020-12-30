New Year's Snacking: Ring in 2021 with flavorful apps and drinks

Although the pandemic has prevented people from planning large gatherings for the holidays, that doesn't mean you can't throw a festive small-scale New Year's party for your own little bubble of family and friends.
A holiday menu filled with appetizers and assorted drinks is always welcome with food fans. And even if you have to be home alone, it's always fun to nibble on a tasty hors d'oeuvre or sip on a cool cocktail.
Appetizers made with various fruits, veggies, meat, seafood, nuts, grains and other food products run the gamut. You can break out everything from tiny tacos, bacon-wrapped fixings, cheese creations, skewered fare or more for your holiday shindig.
Small bites of all types are always a favorite with foodies. Dips, including guacamole and various salsas, are always a great thing to add to the mix as well.
Holiday cocktails are also varied. Maybe you'd like a Margarita or eggnog-style drink? How about a beverage with fruity or mint flavors?
"Serving an appetizer buffet instead of a sit-down dinner is a fun option," say the editors of "The Betty Crocker Cookbook" which features an array of recipes for appetizers and beverages plus more. "Plan it just as you would a regular meal with a mix of hot and cold, mild and spicy, colors and textures."
Here are some recipes to try for your New Year's feasting.
ROASTED CARROT HUMMUS
Servings: 16 appetizer-sized portions
Start to finish: 50 minutes
1/2 cup well-roasted carrots, cut into small pieces (about 6 small carrots)
Juice of 2 lemons, plus more as needed (about 2 ounces)
Zest of 1 lemon
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnishing hummus
2 generous tablespoons tahini (sesame paste), with some of its oil
2 15-ounce cans drained chickpeas, liquid reserved and skins removed
2 cloves garlic, peeled, or to taste
1 teaspoon sea salt, or more to taste
1/4 teaspoon of white pepper or pinch of cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
Paprika, a sprinkling for garnish
Curly parsley for garnish
Pita chips (homemade or store bought)
Raw vegetables
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350 F.
Coat carrots with oil and season with salt. Place on a sheet pan and roast carrots. Remove from oven when soft and browned in places, about 30 minutes depending on the size of your carrots. Cut into small pieces and set aside.
Place carrots in a food processor with the lemon juice, lemon zest, tahini and olive oil and process until smooth, about 1 minute.
Put remaining ingredients except the paprika and the parsley in a food processor and begin to process; add a couple of tablespoons of the chickpea liquid and more olive oil as needed to allow the machine to produce a smooth puree. The amount will vary every time you make it based on how much liquid is in the chickpeas.
Taste and adjust the seasoning (I often add more lemon juice).
Serve immediately or chilled in a shallow bowl with pita chips and raw vegetables, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with a bit of paprika and some parsley.
Will keep up to five days in refrigerator.
From Associated Press
Ultimate Nachos
8 ounces restaurant-style tortilla chips (about 8 cups)
1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons Chili Powder
1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder
1 package (8 ounces) finely shredded Mexican cheese blend
1 cup chopped tomato
1/4 cup chopped green onion
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 375°F. Arrange chips in single layer on 2 lightly greased foil-lined shallow baking pans, overlapping chips if needed to cover pan completely.
Mix refried beans, sour cream and seasonings in small saucepan. Cook on medium heat until heated through, stirring occasionally. Spread 1/2 of the refried beans mixture on each pan of chips. Sprinkle each with 1/2 of the cheese.
Bake 5 minutes or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with tomatoes and green onions. Serve immediately with assorted toppings, if desired.
From McCormick
HERBED SPINACH DIP
Servings: 4-6
Start to finish: 1 hour
10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1/2 red bell pepper, chopped fine
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup fresh parsley leaves
3 scallions, sliced thin
1 tablespoon fresh dill or 1 teaspoon dried
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 teaspoon hot sauce
Salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS: Process all ingredients with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in food processor until well combined, about 1 minute. Transfer to serving bowl, cover, and refrigerate until flavors have blended, at least 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving.
From Associated Press
Guy Fieri's Caliente Margarita
Yield: 6-8 drinks
6 ounces Santo Blanco Tequila
2 oounces triple sec
1 bunch cilantro leaves
3 jalapeños (2 for muddling, 1 for garnish)
1 lime, cut into wedges
2 ounces Homemade Sour Mix
DIRECTIONS: Muddle cilantro and two jalapeños in the bottom of a large pitcher. As you are muddling, add tequila and triple sec. Stir the margarita well, adding sour mix as you go. Pour into glasses rimmed with salt and garnish with a lime wedge and jalapeño slice.
Homemade Sour Mix Recipe:
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup fresh lemon juice
1 cup fresh lime juice
DIRECTIONS: Mix together sugar with 1 1/2 cups of water in a saucepan. Allow to simmer until the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat. Once it has cooled, add the lemon and lime juice and chill it until you are ready to use it.
GUY’S NOTE:
Spice it up! Substitute the salt rim with my Rojo Rim by mixing: ½ cup kosher salt, ½ tablespoon each of black pepper (fresh ground), smoked paprika and Cajun seasoning, ¼ teaspoon each of chili powder and cayenne powder.
From Guy Fieri and Santo Blanco Tequila
Warm Spiced Cranberry Punch
1/2 cup sugar
1 bottle (64 ounces) cranberry juice cocktail
1 can (12 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate
4 cups water
3 Cinnamon Sticks
8 Whole Cloves
1 teaspoon Ground Allspice
1/4 teaspoon Ground Ginger
1/4 teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
DIRECTIONS: Mix all ingredients in 6- to 8-quart saucepot. Simmer 30 minutes or until hot. Remove whole spices before serving.
Serve warm or refrigerate to serve cold. Garnish with orange slices, if desired.
From McCormick
