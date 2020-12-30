New Year's Snacking: Ring in 2021 with flavorful apps and drinks

Although the pandemic has prevented people from planning large gatherings for the holidays, that doesn't mean you can't throw a festive small-scale New Year's party for your own little bubble of family and friends.

A holiday menu filled with appetizers and assorted drinks is always welcome with food fans. And even if you have to be home alone, it's always fun to nibble on a tasty hors d'oeuvre or sip on a cool cocktail.

Appetizers made with various fruits, veggies, meat, seafood, nuts, grains and other food products run the gamut. You can break out everything from tiny tacos, bacon-wrapped fixings, cheese creations, skewered fare or more for your holiday shindig.

Small bites of all types are always a favorite with foodies. Dips, including guacamole and various salsas, are always a great thing to add to the mix as well.

Holiday cocktails are also varied. Maybe you'd like a Margarita or eggnog-style drink? How about a beverage with fruity or mint flavors?

"Serving an appetizer buffet instead of a sit-down dinner is a fun option," say the editors of "The Betty Crocker Cookbook" which features an array of recipes for appetizers and beverages plus more. "Plan it just as you would a regular meal with a mix of hot and cold, mild and spicy, colors and textures."