When kids head back to school this fall, their lunch boxes will contain a little Nintendo surprise. Starting on Sept. 1 and running through Nov. 30, Nintendo is partnering with LUNCHABLES to bring some of its most recognizable video game characters to select LUNCHABLES packages.
Characters from Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will strike a pose on specially marked packages of LUNCHABLES.
Each Nintendo-powered LUNCHABLES package will include a My Nintendo code, which can be redeemed for the chance to win a prize package or 100 Platinum Points*. These Platinum Points can be redeemed by My Nintendo members for exclusive digital placemat activity sheets, name tags or other fun Nintendo-themed rewards. One grand prize will be given away each day of the promotion – that’s 91 total grand-prize packages.
The grand prize consists of a Nintendo Switch system and a digital collection of 12 Nintendo Switch games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Hundreds of other great prize packs, which include a Nintendo Switch system and the choice of two physical Nintendo Switch games, will also be awarded during the promotion period. To enter the LUNCHABLES Mixed-Up Gamers Giveaway, just pick up a specially marked package of LUNCHABLES featuring Nintendo video game characters on the package and visit https://www.lunchablessweepstakes.com/ for more details.
“We are always looking for ways to put smiles on the faces of fans of all ages,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Kids and parents already have an affinity for both Nintendo characters and LUNCHABLES, so it was natural for us to renew our partnership.”