No bread flour? No problem

“It has less protein than bread flour, but a combination of more water and a longer rising time than home bakers might be used to makes the most of it for great results,” says Young, adding: ”Even if your first loaves aren’t pretty, they’ll still taste delicious and, like everything, you’ll get better with experience.”

Rather than kneading the dough, Young promotes the “stretch and fold” technique, whereby flour, water and a small amount of yeast are mixed together in a bowl and then, once every hour, the home baker lifts one section of the dough at a time and folds it over to the opposite side. This is a more delicate technique than pounding the mixture on a kitchen surface and allows the carbon dioxide created by the yeast to remain in the loaf, creating more air bubbles and making the final product less dense.

Finally, if you’re out of both instant dry yeast and all-purpose flour, French baker Richard Bertinet has some handy hints about sourdough — a method which dispenses with shop-bought yeast entirely in favor of a natural fermenting “starter” — made solely of flour and water.