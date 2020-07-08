No mushrooms, but Muscoda Legion burgers offer filling meal

“They were just lined up. The wait was 45 minutes to an hour,” Nondorf said of the two-griddle operation. “We’ve got too good of a thing going and I can’t have that, so I got online and ordered a third griddle and our wait times went way down to 15 to 20 minutes.”

The May Burger Night was canceled due to COVID-19 and prices for some supplies have skyrocketed. Last year, Nondorf was able to get fresh ground beef from Bender’s Market in Muscoda for $2.49 per pound. This year, due to the impact of the coronavirus on the meat packing industry, the price has shot up to $4.49 per pound. That means an extra $560 in meat costs for each event, since the Legion buys about 280 pounds of beef for each outing. A 50-pound bag of onions is now $35 compared with $24 last year.

“So far beef and onions are the only ones that have taken a large jump in price,” Nondorf said. “Everything else has stayed relatively the same.”

That includes for each event 2½ gallons of pickles, 18 pounds of American cheese slices, 80 packages of buns, four large bottles of Heinz ketchup and two containers of French’s yellow mustard.