Nom Wah at 100: a cookbook about a restaurant and community

By the time Wilson was born in 1978, his father, who was also in the restaurant business, had moved the family out of Chinatown to Queens, where Tang grew up. But on weekends, his dad would take the family back to the old neighborhood to shop, eat and hang out at Nom Wah.

In 2000, after graduating from college, Tang landed a job as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley — for his parents, the culmination of the American Dream. But for Wilson, it was drudgery. And so, in 2010, when Uncle Wally was ready to retire, Tang bought Nom Wah.

Some things have stayed the same — the 1930s-era counter, black-and-white tile floor and mismatched teacups — but Tang poured money into the kitchen and introduced crossover recipes, including for sweet potato kale wontons (a vegan offering) and an Argentine-flavored dumpling made of chorizo, potatoes and dill chimichurri sauce developed for a special event with Adidas.

He also opened other branches in the city, plus one in Philadelphia and two in China, for a total of six.

Wellington Chen, executive director of the Chinatown Business Improvement District, admires what Tang has done with Nom Wah and says it’s rare. “You can count on less than two hands the number of young, American-born Chinese who have taken over their family stores,” he said.