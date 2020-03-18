NWI restaurants carry on with carryout, drive-thru options amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus crisis affecting the world, restaurants have been forced to close. But eateries have the choice of offering their dishes by carryout, drive-thru and delivery options.

A variety of restaurant owners in the Region have opted to make their food available to the community through these alternate ways.

At Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer, co-owner and chief barbecue officer Brent Brashier said the restaurant will be offering its full menu for curbside and delivery. Food will be delivered by employees, he said, adding it's important to keep them working during this difficult time.

"Our company's biggest responsibility is to take care of our employees," Brashier said. "Two weeks is what we're planning for (for the eatery to be closed for dine in) but we're preparing to carry on as long as we have to."

Brashier also said they've noted all the food safety rules. "We're keeping up with all the CDC guidelines for sanitation," he said.

Aaron Kujawa, chef at Lincoln Flats in Valparaiso, said the restaurant's full menu will also be available for curbside pickup, carryout and delivery in Center Township. The eatery won't have any specials or "features" though and Saturday lunch will not be offered.