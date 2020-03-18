NWI restaurants carry on with carryout, drive-thru options amid coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus crisis affecting the world, restaurants have been forced to close. But eateries have the choice of offering their dishes by carryout, drive-thru and delivery options.
A variety of restaurant owners in the Region have opted to make their food available to the community through these alternate ways.
At Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar in Dyer, co-owner and chief barbecue officer Brent Brashier said the restaurant will be offering its full menu for curbside and delivery. Food will be delivered by employees, he said, adding it's important to keep them working during this difficult time.
"Our company's biggest responsibility is to take care of our employees," Brashier said. "Two weeks is what we're planning for (for the eatery to be closed for dine in) but we're preparing to carry on as long as we have to."
Brashier also said they've noted all the food safety rules. "We're keeping up with all the CDC guidelines for sanitation," he said.
Aaron Kujawa, chef at Lincoln Flats in Valparaiso, said the restaurant's full menu will also be available for curbside pickup, carryout and delivery in Center Township. The eatery won't have any specials or "features" though and Saturday lunch will not be offered.
Kujawa said it's important to keep the restaurant open for these various options. "The restaurant industry (and its employees) depend on people coming in, spending money and tipping. That's their livelihood," he said.
The chef said sanitation issues have always been important to him and he's making extra sure all is safe when it comes to sanitation.
Restaurants switch to carryout and delivery only: 'It's a scary time for small businesses and service workers'
"I take sanitation very seriously," Kujawa said. To that extent, during the next two weeks the restaurant will be closed, Kujawa said they'll be deep cleaning everything in the eatery.
For food fans wanting to enjoy all the grub they've been used to at Region restaurants for the next couple of weeks, take a look at the following list. It features just a sample of area restaurants that will continue to offer food to people via other avenues. Call the restaurants for hours, menu and more information. Check online for a more extensive list of eateries.
• Abuelo's, 8255 Georgia St., Merrillville. 219-769-6181. The restaurant will offer curbside pickup, carryout and catering. Patrons may order through DoorDash for delivery. If you visit the website abuelos.com, and order more than $30 in food, there's free delivery. Abuelo's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
• Ciao Bella Ristorante, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219-322-6800. Curbside side and delivery options are available. A specific curbside menu is offered with 10 percent off curbside orders. Visit Ciao Bella on Facebook and ciaobellaonline.com. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays and Mondays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
• Doc's Smokehouse, 1420 B., Calumet Ave., Dyer. 219-262-3627. Doc's will offer online orders for takeout, delivery and curbside pickups. Carryout liquor available in Dyer. Visit docsbbq.net. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
• Station 21, 201 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219-661-0021. The full menu will be available via curbside service or to go. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• North Street Diner, 620 E. North St., Crown Point. 219-663-8360. The restaurant is offering carryout, curbside and delivery service. Delivery is within Crown Point. Specials for children will be available when meals for adults are purchased. Catering is also available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Les Cafe Pancake House, 2708 Highway Ave., Highland. 219-972-7831. Patrons may call in orders, opt for curbside pickup or delivery, DoorDash delivery or GrubHub delivery. Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Simple Greek, 9611 Calumet Ave., Suite A, Munster. Call 219-922-4976. Online ordering is available as well as takeout, curbside, DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but call because hours are subject to change on a given day.
• Langel's Pizza, three locations in the Region. 219-923-4900. Visit langelspizza.com. Curbside pickup and delivery will be available. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily.
• Captain's House, 6004 Miller Ave, Gary. 219-239-2639. The restaurant will be offering its Silver Spoon chef-prepared meals for pick up or delivery. Meals for one are $11; for two people will be $20 and for four will be $35. The menu will change weekly. Call for more information. You may add soup or salad for $2 each. DoorDash delivery will also be available.
• Franklin House Bar & Grill, 58 S. Campbell St., Valparaiso. 219-707-5468. The restaurant is currently cooking its inventory and giving free meals to those in need. For people able to pay, the money is being donated to the local food bank. They will provide food until everything runs out.
• Lincoln Flats, 1 Napoleon St., Valparaiso. 219-510-5046. The full menu will be available. (No specials or features). Pickup, carryout and delivery in Center Township. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
• John's Pizzeria of Dyer and Griffith. Dyer location is at 1209 Sheffield. Call 219-322-8400. Both locations are open for pickup and delivery.
• Kitaro Surf & Turf, 9625 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219-301-5090. Takeout and delivery is available. Delivery is by the restaurant's servers and hostess.
• Designer Desserts, 56 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219-465-0008. Visit designerdessertsbakery.com. The bakery is open for to-go orders and curbside pickup orders. Order through delivery.com. Cupcake decorating kits are also available for pickup or delivery.