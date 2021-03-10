One day at a time for Eicher family

Another morning of sitting here watching the sun rise with tears rolling down my face. I’m wishing that I could turn the clock back to Dec. 8, the day before our life so drastically changed. Back before that awful tragedy, back before our dear son-in-law Mose was in that terrible accident that completely shattered daughter Susan’s life. Back before dear sister Susan fell ill and was also taken from us so suddenly.

That’s when I need to let go and let God. I know he makes no mistakes, and he chose us to go through this and make us stronger in our faith. Our human nature tries to tell us otherwise, to make us question God’s ways. We need to remind ourselves over and over that God’s ways are not our ways. So we appreciate all your prayers and support. One day at a time is all we can do.