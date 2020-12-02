One-pot meals: Warm up with hot winter recipes

With the colder temperatures upon us, home cooks will be looking for ways to provide filling, warm and tasty recipes for their families.
One-pot meals are perfect winter dishes. They run the gamut from casseroles and stir-fries to stews, chili, soup and more.
Overall, the one-pot meals are fairly easy in that cooks often just blend a variety of ingredients in one pot or pan and let them cook without much watching or monitoring.
A variety of cookbooks from Taste of Home, Pillsbury and other companies have a good selection of one pot meals in them. And celebrity chefs from Emeril Lagasse, Rick Bayless, Jacque Pepin, Ina Garten and many more have offered a number of recipes for one-pot dishes through the years.
"The best one-pan recipes are carefully designed so that each component finishes cooking at the same time," according to cooksillustrated.com.
Various herbs, spices and other seasonings can be used adequately in one-pot dishes, enhancing the flavors of different meats, vegetables and grains.
If you're looking for a new one-pot recipe, try these dishes.
Root Vegetable Casserole
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 red onions, sliced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 pound carrots (consider using rainbow carrots), cut into 1-inch pieces
1 pound beets, peeled and cut into wedges
1 pound celeriac, peeled and cubed
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
Zest of 1 lemon
Zest of 1 orange
2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
2 tablespoons chopped fresh savory
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
Salt and ground black pepper
5 matzos, crushed
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
DIRECTIONS: Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a large casserole dish with cooking spray. In a large skillet over medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the onions and garlic and saute until soft and starting to brown, about 10 minutes. In a large bowl, combine the onions and garlic with the sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, celeriac, applesauce, lemon zest, orange zest, thyme, savory and tarragon. Season with salt and pepper, then toss to coat. Spoon into the prepared casserole dish. In a small bowl, combine the crushed matzos with the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the coriander. Season with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle over the vegetable mixture. Bake for 1 hour, or until the vegetables are tender when pierced with a fork.
Makes 12 servings.
From Associated Press
Honey Garlic Chicken Stir Fry
1 cup water
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 package ONE Skillet Honey Garlic Stir Fry Seasoning Mix
2 tablespoons oil, divided
1 pound boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks Substitutions available
1 cup sliced red bell pepper
1 cup sliced red onion
1 cup sliced carrots
1 cup snap peas
DIRECTIONS: Mix water, soy sauce and Seasoning Mix in medium bowl. Set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir fry 3 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add vegetables; stir fry 4 minutes or until tender-crisp.
Stir sauce mixture. Add to skillet. Stirring constantly, bring to boil on medium heat. Return chicken to skillet. Cook 1 minute or until sauce is slightly thickened. Serve over cooked rice, if desired.
From McCormick
TEXAS RED CHILI
Servings 6-8
Start to finish: 4 hours
3 pounds cubed (1 to 1 1/2-inch) stew meat, such as beef chuck
Coarse or kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 to 2 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil
2 red or yellow onions, chopped (about 2 cups)
5 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup chili powder
1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes or tomato puree
3 cups less-sodium beef broth, plus more as needed
Hot rice to serve
To serve (as desired):
Guacamole or diced avocado, lime wedges, minced onions, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, cilantro leaves
Season the beef with salt and pepper. In a large soup pot, or a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium high heat. Add the beef in batches and brown a few sides, about 8 minutes per batch (not every side has to be browned; it's better to caramelize a few sides well and let the rest just be). Add more oil between batches as needed. Transfer the meat with a slotted spoon to a plate as it finishes browning.
Drain off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat from the pot, if needed, and add the onions. Sauté them over medium heat for 5 minutes, until the onions are tender. Add the garlic and sauté for one more minute, until you can smell the garlic. Add the chili powder, give it a stir, then stir in the crushed tomatoes and the beef broth. Return the browned beef cubes to the pot and bring to a simmer over medium high heat.
Reduce the heat and simmer very gently, partially covered, for about 3 hours, until the beef is very tender. Add 1/2 to 1 cup of water toward the end if the sauce is too thick or the mixture looks too dry. When it is all tender, you can remove a cup or two of the beef cubes and shred them with two forks, then stir that back into the pot to thicken up the sauce a bit, if desired.
Serve hot over rice in bowls, with the accompaniments of your choice.
From Associated Press
