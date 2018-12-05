It's festive cookie season! Are you a talented baker? Do you have a favorite Christmas cookie? If you do, The Times and Strack & Van Til invite you to showcase your talents in our Christmas Cookie Contest.
Whether it's an old-fashioned chocolate chip recipe handed down from a family member, traditional gingerbread, a favorite sugar cookie, thumbprints, snickerdoodles, shortbread or a unique recipe you've developed, we're looking for your creations.
To enter the contest, submit your name, address, phone number and recipe to Eloise Marie Valadez at eloise.valadez@nwi.com by Monday, Dec. 10. Then by noon on the day of the contest, Wednesday, Dec. 12, bring your baked cookies and written recipes to Strack & Van Til, 1515 U.S. 41, Schererville. Drop them off at the store's cafe.
Cookies will be judged, and the winner will be selected and contacted that day. Judges for the contest will be Tim Calderone, bakery director for Strack & Van Til; Elvis Hall, bakery manager for Strack & Van Til; and Eloise Marie Valadez, food editor and writer at The Times.
Employees and family members of The Times and Strack & Van Til are not eligible to compete.
Baker of the winning cookie will receive a $100 gift card from Strack's and will have the opportunity for their cookie to be baked, showcased and sold at select Strack & Van Til stores.
The winner will have to be available to be photographed by Monday, Dec. 17. The winner and their recipe will be featured in The Times newspaper Dec. 19. The winner must sign a waiver to allow Strack's to bake the best cookie.
If you have questions on the contest, contact Eloise Marie Valadez at 219-933-3365 or email Eloise.Valadez@nwi.com.