Order a holiday meal from a local eatery
Order a holiday meal from a local eatery

Some area restaurants will feature holiday dinners to go.

Don't want to spend time in the kitchen cooking up a fancy feast this Thanksgiving? A variety of Region eateries are offering up feasts for you to enjoy at home.

The following are just a sample of restaurants offering Thanksgiving fare.

• Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster will offer a special Thanksgiving curbside carry-out menu. Cost is $25 per person, with orders for 4 or more people.

The menu includes roasted turkey, traditional celery and sage dressing, turkey gravy, baked ham, Duchess potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, Parker house rolls and butter and pumpkin roll.

Pick up times are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov.26. To order the holiday meal, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.

• 5th Ave. Food Stop in Gary will offer a Thanksgiving dinner which feeds five people. The meal features turkey (fried or roasted), two sides and dessert. Side choices are yams, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, baked mac and cheese and homemade dressing. Desserts are sweet potato pie or German chocolate cake. Cost is $210.To order just a 12 to 14-pound turkey, cost is $55. Sides can be purchased alone. To pre-order the dinner, call 219-999-4227. Pick up times are Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 26 from 8 to 11 a.m.

• Warsaw Inn in Lynwood will have a Thanksgiving meal to order. Call 708-474-1000 for more details on the meal and to order. Thanksgiving orders can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.

• Teibel's Restaurant in Schererville  will have a turkey dinner to go. Menu includes a 18 to 20-pound turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish and more. Cost is $245. Pick up times are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25. Must be ordered by Nov. 23.

