Order a holiday meal from a local eatery

Don't want to spend time in the kitchen cooking up a fancy feast this Thanksgiving? A variety of Region eateries are offering up feasts for you to enjoy at home.

The following are just a sample of restaurants offering Thanksgiving fare.

• Trama Catering at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster will offer a special Thanksgiving curbside carry-out menu. Cost is $25 per person, with orders for 4 or more people.

The menu includes roasted turkey, traditional celery and sage dressing, turkey gravy, baked ham, Duchess potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, Parker house rolls and butter and pumpkin roll.

Pick up times are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov.26. To order the holiday meal, call 219-836-1930, ext. 2.