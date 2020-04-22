Order from Region restaurants offering carryout and delivery options

• North Street Diner, 620 E. North St., Crown Point. 219-663-8360. The restaurant is offering carryout, curbside and delivery service. Delivery is within Crown Point. Specials for children will be available when meals for adults are purchased. Catering is also available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit restaurantji.com/in/crown-point/north-side-diner-/.

• Les Cafe Pancake House, 2708 Highway Ave., Highland. 219-972-7831. Patrons may call in orders, opt for curbside pickup or delivery, DoorDash delivery or GrubHub delivery. Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• The Simple Greek, 9611 Calumet Ave., Suite A, Munster. Call 219-922-4976. Online ordering is available as well as takeout, curbside, DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but call because hours are subject to change on a given day.

• Langel's Pizza, three locations in the Region. 219-923-4900. Visit langelspizza.com. Curbside pickup and delivery will be available. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily.