Dessert fans with a taste for Paczki can get ready to stock up on the popular Polish doughnut.

Paczki Day, which is also Fat Tuesday and Shrove Tuesday, will be celebrated Feb. 21, a day before Ash Wednesday.

It's customary for consumers to find a variety of paczki for sale these days. Assorted recipes have various fillings. Everything from peach and strawberry to blueberry, apricot and lemon find their way into bakeries.

Paczki are commonly lightly glazed or feature powdered sugar and have a filling.

At Calumet Bakery in Lansing, one will find an assortment of tasty paczki creations including Boston Cream, Cream Cheese, Raspberry, Chocolate Mousse, Oreo, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Prune and more.

Other inventive flavors abound at Delightful Pastries in Chicago including Jameson Whiskey and Chocolate Custard, Plum Butter, Moonshine and Lemon, German Chocolate with Pecans and Coconut Custard Topping and many more.

Bakeries usually request that customers order the sweets in advance but if you're "lucky" you may still be able to purchase them on the actual Paczki Day. Don't be surprised to find long lines or that the bakery is out of your favorite flavor, though, if you wait until the last minute.

You'll find paczki at the following bakeries. Call bakeries for more information and prices. (This is a just a sampling of locations.)

• Beck's Crown Bakery, 1918 N. Main St., Crown Point; call 219-663-4030

• Cal City Bakery, 816 Burnham Ave., Calumet City, call 708-862-6640. Will begin selling paczki on Feb. 20.

• Calumet Bakery, 18349 Torrence Ave., Lansing, call 708-895-3700

• Delightful Pastries, 5927 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, call 773-545-7215

• Henze's Bakery, 2501 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, call 219-464-1511. The bakery will have paczki available on Feb. 21.

Strack and Van Til, various locations. Visit strackandvantil.com.

