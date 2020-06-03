Paris cafes, restaurants partially reopen post-lockdown

To help matters, Paris City Hall is now allowing restaurateurs to enlarge their outside areas or create one without the normal legal red tape until Sept. 30.

To do this, they will have to sign a charter promising to respect “pedestrian traffic, the cleanliness of the premises, safety or even noise reduction vis-à-vis residents.” But some restaurateurs have said that they haven't received the charter and the details remain fuzzy and confusing.

Xavier Denamur, who owns five of the Marais’ most popular cafes and bistros that employ around 70 workers, had a mixed reaction to the reopening.

“It’s amazing that we’re finally opening up, but the outside area is just a fraction of the inside space,” he said. In one of his restaurant-bars, La Belle Hortense, he said out of a normal capacity of 126 people, there will just be room for eight.

“It’s a start,” he conceded, but “two in three outside tables had to be removed.”

Customers will be able to eat without wearing a mask, but as soon as nature calls they will be required to don one to go to the inside bathroom.

Some business owners have complained that the government’s speedy announcement of the plans, just five days before reopening, was also problematic.