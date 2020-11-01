Patio Pitmasters live competition will be presented next spring

Through the Patio Pitmasters series, The Times has highlighted some of the Region chefs who are experts in the barbecue and grilling arena.
When the Patio Pitmasters series launched in September, there were plans to feature a live cooking competition this fall. Due to the pandemic and the recent upswing in cases, that live competition and the opportunity for readers to vote for their favorite contenders will now take place in spring 2021.
"We wanted this to be more of a public event. We want people to be able to see this competition," said Jim Pellegrini, head of marketing and creative services at The Times.
Pellegrini said Patio Pitmasters was meant to be an event similar to Chefs of Steel presented by The Times in 2019. In Chefs of Steel, attendees of the event gathered at Crown Point's Bulldog Park to watch a live cooking competition between the designated chefs. The event included various vendors and other entertainment.
The Times will plan something similar for Patio Pitmasters next year. "We want to kick off barbecue season for people who love to be outdoors," Pellegrini said.
For five weeks, we've introduced you to some of the hottest grillmasters and barbecue chefs in the Region. They've showcased some of their favorite dishes cooked in their backyards or on their restaurant patios and shared recipes. Videos are also a part of the package and can be seen at nwi.com.
The series was sponsored in part by Jewel-Osco and Lincoln Flats.
Also, every week during the Patio Pitmasters series we've included various barbecue and grilling stories featuring topics from cuts of meat and how to use rubs to different barbecue sauces.
In conjunction with the series, there was a Patio Pitmasters contest for readers to win a $250 Jewel gift card. Emerging as the winner of that contest was Philip Hale, of St. John. The gift card contest was presented in sweepstakes style where readers simply submitted their names and a winner was drawn.
Chefs starring in the Patio Pitmasters series were Brent Brashier of Doc's Smokehouse & Craft Bar; Chris Pavlou of Radius; Gordon Biffle of Big Daddy's BBQ; Joe Trama of Trama Catering; and Boyd Hurtado of Bearded Chefs.
"All of the chefs who were in Patio Pitmasters will still be part of next year's competition. And we'll also include others," Pellegrini said.
Stay tuned for more information early next year for a sizzling Patio Pitmasters engaging event.
