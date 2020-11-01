Patio Pitmasters live competition will be presented next spring

Through the Patio Pitmasters series, The Times has highlighted some of the Region chefs who are experts in the barbecue and grilling arena.

When the Patio Pitmasters series launched in September, there were plans to feature a live cooking competition this fall. Due to the pandemic and the recent upswing in cases, that live competition and the opportunity for readers to vote for their favorite contenders will now take place in spring 2021.

"We wanted this to be more of a public event. We want people to be able to see this competition," said Jim Pellegrini, head of marketing and creative services at The Times.

Pellegrini said Patio Pitmasters was meant to be an event similar to Chefs of Steel presented by The Times in 2019. In Chefs of Steel, attendees of the event gathered at Crown Point's Bulldog Park to watch a live cooking competition between the designated chefs. The event included various vendors and other entertainment.

The Times will plan something similar for Patio Pitmasters next year. "We want to kick off barbecue season for people who love to be outdoors," Pellegrini said.