Paula Shoyer offers Kosher recipes for the Instant Pot

The traditions of Passover date back to 5th century BCE when Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt where they had been held in slavery.
This year Passover began at sundown on Saturday, March 27 and will end at sundown on Sunday, April 4. Even the foods prepared like matzoh, borscht (beet soup) and pickles (typically eaten on the first night of Pesach (another word for Passover) go back over a millennium and often take hours to prepare.
Paula Shoyer, a graduate from the Ritz Escoffier pastry program in Paris who teaches French and Jewish baking classes in the Washington, DC area, finally got around to using an Instant Pot or IP as she calls it for Jewish specialties.
Though slow to come to the table—so to speak—it didn’t take her long at all to realize IPs were the perfect kitchen device for Jewish cooking.
“Instant Pot cooking is the new fast food for Kosher people,” she writes in her latest cookbook “The Instant Pot® Kosher Cookbook: 100 Recipes to Nourish Body and Soul” (Sterling Epicure 2020; $22.95), which by the way is also the first Kosher Instant Pot cookbook. Calling Instant Pots the hottest kitchen tool in decades and comparing it to the way microwaves revolutionized the way we cooked starting in the late 1960s and 1970s, Shoyer describes the small appliance as great for the Kosher cook and the Jewish home.
Shoyer's recipes are a mix of Eastern and Middle Eastern European dishes, all—as the title says—Kosher. She also notes which ones are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, or pavre, those made without milk, meat, or their derivatives.
Shoyer, author of “The Healthy Jewish Kitchen” and “The Kosher Baker,” tweaked traditional recipes and updated them to reflect today’s food trends. Her cookbook contains tasty and healthy dishes such as Everything Bagel BBQ Chicken Wings, Vegan Zucchini Rolls with Cashew Cheese and Spinach Pesto Brisket. To make her Hungarian Chicken Paprikash Passover-appropriate, she takes out the sour cream (you’re not supposed to mix dairy with meat) and substitutes it with her easy to make homemade cashew cheese which has just two ingredients. But if that’s too much work, she suggests skipping that and using canned thick coconut cream instead. In her Cholent with a Twist, she substitutes sweet potatoes for white potatoes.
But traditionalists shouldn't worry. She also includes some family recipes—Grandma’s Stuffed Cabbage and Norma’s Macaroni and Cheese.
Try this recipe from her book.
Hungarian Chicken Paprikash
GLUTEN-FREE, MEAT, PASSOVER
HANDS-ON TIME: 5 hours to soak the cashews, 40 Minutes prep
TIME TO PRESSURE: 25 Minutes
COOKING TIME: 14 Minutes
BUTTONS TO USE: Sauté and Pressure Cook
RELEASE TYPE: Quick Release
ADVANCE PREP: May be made 2 days in advance, cashew cream may be made 1 day in advance
Serves: 8–10
Chicken
2 tablespoons oil
2 medium-size chickens, each cut into eight pieces
1 large onion, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
1/4 cup Hungarian paprika
1/4 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or black pepper
pinch smoked paprika
2 cups chicken stock
1 cup crushed tomatoes
Cashew Cream
1 cup raw cashews
2 cups water, divided
About 5 hours before you want to cook the chicken, place the cashews into a bowl and cover with 1 cup of the water. Let sit.
Press Sauté and make sure the time is set for 30 minutes. When the display reads “Hot,” add the oil to the inner pot. Brown the chicken in batches, about 4 pieces at a time and about 4 minutes per side, until well-browned. Transfer to a large pan. Add the onions and garlic and cook for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add the paprika, Aleppo pepper, and smoked paprika and cook for 30 seconds, stirring almost the entire time. Add the stock and use a wooden spoon to scrape the bottom of the pot clean. Add the tomatoes and stir. Return the chicken to the pot, placing the dark meat pieces on the bottom and the white meat pieces on top.
Secure the lid, ensuring that the steam release handle is in the Sealing position. Press the Pressure Cook button and set the cooking time for 14 minutes.
While the chicken is cooking, drain the cashews and place into the bowl of a food processor. Add the remaining 1 cup of water and process until very creamy, for about 2 full minutes, scraping down the bowl as needed. Set aside.
When the cooking time is complete, turn the steam release handle to the Venting position to quickly release the pressure. Press Cancel and remove the lid.
Remove the chicken to a serving platter and press Sauté. Cook the sauce for 5 minutes to reduce and thicken, stirring occasionally. Add the cashew cream and cook for 1 minute. Pour over the chicken.
Paula Shoyer will be doing several virtual cookbook events throughout April and May. If you’re interested, visit her website for how to tune in: https://thekosherbaker.com/appearances/
