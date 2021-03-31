Paula Shoyer offers Kosher recipes for the Instant Pot

The traditions of Passover date back to 5th century BCE when Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt where they had been held in slavery.

This year Passover began at sundown on Saturday, March 27 and will end at sundown on Sunday, April 4. Even the foods prepared like matzoh, borscht (beet soup) and pickles (typically eaten on the first night of Pesach (another word for Passover) go back over a millennium and often take hours to prepare.

Paula Shoyer, a graduate from the Ritz Escoffier pastry program in Paris who teaches French and Jewish baking classes in the Washington, DC area, finally got around to using an Instant Pot or IP as she calls it for Jewish specialties.

Though slow to come to the table—so to speak—it didn’t take her long at all to realize IPs were the perfect kitchen device for Jewish cooking.