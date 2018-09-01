General Custer
General Custer is 2 years old. He enjoys relaxing (in case you can't tell). He is super friendly and sociable. Now he just needs a family to hang out with. He would make a great addition to pretty much any home. Come meet this cutie.
FYI: Visit catsociety.org
Donnie
Donnie is an adorable 4-month-old kitten who is so much fun. This little boy will steal your heart.
FYI: Visit catsociety.org
Black cats
Love Black cats? Love kittens? The Humane Society of Hobart has lots and lots of black kittens looking for a home. If you are interested in a black kitten, please visit the shelter from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Adoption fee is $90 and that includes spay/neuter, first vaccinations, flea treatment, microchip and 30 days free pet insurance.
FYI: Visit humanesocietyofhobart.org
Libby Lou
Libby Lou is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthair kitten who was born in April 2018. She has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Libby Lou is a little shy at first, but once she gets comfortable around you, she will come up to you for attention. She especially likes getting her ears scratched, chin rubs and kitty massages. She loves hanging out and playing in a crinkly tunnel.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Shiloh
Shiloh is a male black and white domestic shorthair kitten who was born in April 2018. He has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Shiloh is very curious, playful, energetic and friendly. He enjoys curling up next to you for some petting and purring especially after a good play session. Shiloh would do best in a home with another kitten to play with.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Paco
Paco is in a foster home right now and is such a happy/active boy. He has brothers and two sisters looking too. They are Border Collie/Australian Shepherd mixes.
FYI: Please go online and fill out an application at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org.
Petal
Petal is a meek and soft spoken little black long haired lady. She came in with her mom after being left abandoned inside of a garage, and was dirty and malnourished. Petal has been very kind to her neighbors, is very laid back and loves to be held. She would do well in most home environments.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.
Noah
Noah is a boisterous little boy who is loads of fun at playtime, but he also has a very sweet and cuddly side. He's adventurous and fearless and would do best with someone his age to romp around with or other cats in the home.
FYI: Contact Feline Community Network at 219-947-4400.