Can a piece of toast be a bagel? Can a waffle be a bagel? Or even a hot dog bun? With the Philadelphia® “Bagel That” tool – they can. “Bagel That” is a revolutionary new tool that helps cream cheese lovers punch holes in the middle of anything, instantly turning it into a bagel.
To use the Philadelphia “Bagel That” tool, simply put your waffle, pancake, hamburger bun or other bread item into the center of the device. Next, press the lever down to punch a hole to instantly create a bagel. Because if it looks like a bagel, you can put Philadelphia Cream Cheese on it.
“People love spreading Philadelphia Cream Cheese on bagels, but what happens if you’re craving Philly and don’t have a bagel?” says Megan Magnuson, Associate Director of Marketing for Philadelphia. “We created a device to transform other food items into bagels. Have toast? Bagel That. A waffle? Bagel That. Even a tortilla? Bagel That too.”
You have free articles remaining.
Philadelphia created limited-edition “Bagel That” devices available directly through Amazon.com for just $10, so you can create your own bagels at home to top with Philadelphia® Cream Cheese. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8p93bJZpu0&feature=youtu.be to see the Philadelphia® “Bagel That” tool in action.
About The Kraft Heinz Company:
For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of people and the planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.