Pizzeria borrows to keep workers on job, spurs donations

So about two weeks ago, he secured a $50,000 line of credit from his bank. He promised his workers they'd have a job for at least the next two months, come what may. He'd reassess conditions after that, but he’d do everything possible to keep the paychecks flowing.

As word of the brothers' pledge got around, the community rallied round. Customers began helping out: an extra $10 on top of the usual 20% tip, a few bucks earmarked for the kitchen staff.

But then, something unexpected happened -- a surge of pay-it-forward donations.

People -- some who were ordering food, some who just wanted to help -- called and asked the pizzeria to charge their credit cards for food to be sent to those on the front lines of the virus response: Doctors, nurses and other staff at a nearby hospital, police, firefighters and EMS squads.

In just two days last week, Federico's took in nearly $4,000 to make and deliver pizzas to first responders. Moments before Bryan Morin was interviewed last week, the pizzeria sent 30 free pizzas to Jersey Shore Medical Center, a vital battleground in the fight against COVID-19 in a state that has the second-most cases in the nation.

All because the boss cared.

“This is such a scary time, and so many people are getting laid off,” said Kirsten Phillips, who works the counter. “It was so unexpected what he did, but maybe it shouldn't have been, because he always took care of us. This is really the best job I've ever had.”

