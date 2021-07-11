Planning and preparation can fit healthy eating into a packed schedule

A problem for many health care workers, business professionals, parents and almost anyone who has a demanding schedule is finding the time to get proper nourishment. It takes planning, preparation, as well as the time to eat.

When I worked as a retail pharmacist, my typical meal was a peanut butter and jelly sandwich sometimes eaten over several hours. Some of my colleagues survived on Snickers bars and diet pop.

We all had the knowledge of better eating habits. It just didn’t always make its way into the workplace.

Planning

The first step in improving your nutrition is to review a typical day in your life and decide what meal or snack you could adjust most easily. For instance, eating breakfast, whatever time of day that is for you, is critical in helping sustain energy and having mental clarity throughout the day. Whether your breakfast is at home or on the job, even as little as 10 minutes allows you to have a protein smoothie, scrambled or hard-boiled eggs, Greek yogurt with berries, leftovers from dinner, oats or other whole grains.

To take meals and snacks with you, stock up on small containers so you can prepare a few days in advance. Label your meals/snacks accordingly and make sure your family knows that your pre-packed food is off limits.