Poppin' recipes: Autumn popcorn snacks are varied

Popcorn is a snack that consumers crave anytime of year. But, during the fall season, popcorn is celebrated in an even bigger way.

October is National Popcorn Poppin' Month. According to The Popcorn Board, which is located in Chicago, Americans consume 15 billion quarts of popcorn annually.

The 10th month of the year was officially named National Popcorn Poppin' Month in 1999. The monthly name is derived from the fact that popcorn is harvested in the fall.

According to The Popcorn Board, "Many people believe the acres of corn they see in the Midwest during growing season could be picked and eaten for dinner, or dried and popped. In fact, those acres are typically field corn, which is used largely for livestock feed, and differs from both sweet corn and popcorn."

In the United States, popcorn is largely grown in the Midwest. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio are the largest popcorn producing states.

If you have a craving for popcorn or would like to prepare popcorn snacks for an upcoming fall party, try the following recipes. These recipes are new creations from The Popcorn Board for the fall season or any other time if you have a taste for popcorn. Visit popcorn.org for more recipes.