Poppin' recipes: Autumn popcorn snacks are varied

Popcorn is a snack that consumers crave anytime of year. But, during the fall season, popcorn is celebrated in an even bigger way.
October is National Popcorn Poppin' Month. According to The Popcorn Board, which is located in Chicago, Americans consume 15 billion quarts of popcorn annually.
The 10th month of the year was officially named National Popcorn Poppin' Month in 1999. The monthly name is derived from the fact that popcorn is harvested in the fall.
According to The Popcorn Board, "Many people believe the acres of corn they see in the Midwest during growing season could be picked and eaten for dinner, or dried and popped. In fact, those acres are typically field corn, which is used largely for livestock feed, and differs from both sweet corn and popcorn."
In the United States, popcorn is largely grown in the Midwest. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio are the largest popcorn producing states.
If you have a craving for popcorn or would like to prepare popcorn snacks for an upcoming fall party, try the following recipes. These recipes are new creations from The Popcorn Board for the fall season or any other time if you have a taste for popcorn. Visit popcorn.org for more recipes.
Garlic & Herb Butter Popcorn
Serves: 4
8 cups popped popcorn
3 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh sage
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
DIRECTIONS: Place popcorn in large bowl; set aside.
In small saucepan, combine butter, thyme, rosemary and sage; cook over medium-low heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until melted and just starting to sizzle. Remove from heat. Let stand for 2 minutes to blend flavors.
Drizzle hot butter mixture over popcorn. Sprinkle with garlic powder, salt and pepper; toss until evenly coated.
Tip: If desired, replace 1 tablespoon fresh herbs with 1 teaspoon dried herbs.
White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie Spice Popcorn Bites
Makes: 12 Servings
12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
3 cups chopped white chocolate or white chocolate chips
1 tablespoon light olive oil
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/2 cup toffee bits
1 teaspoon flaked sea salt, crushed
DIRECTIONS: Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or waxed paper. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.
In microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate, olive oil and pumpkin pie spice; microwave on Medium for 2 to 3 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring after each minute.
Pour melted chocolate mixture over popcorn; add toffee bits and toss to combine. Immediately transfer to prepared baking sheet, spreading to edges of pan; sprinkle sea salt over top.
Let cool; refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours or until set. Break into chunks for serving.
Pumpkin Pie Spice Popcorn Bark
Yields: 12 (3 inch squares)
3 cups popped popcorn
1 cup mini marshmallows
1 cup chopped pecans
½ cup “O”-shaped crisp cereal
½ cup pepitas (salted pumpkin seeds) or shelled sunflower seeds
½ cup dried sweetened cranberries
1 teaspoon pumpkin spice mix
2 packages (6 ounces each) white baking chocolate, chopped
DIRECTIONS: Line a large baking sheet with foil and spray lightly with cooking spray; set aside.In a large bowl, combine popcorn, marshmallows, pecans, cereal, pepitas, dried cranberries and pumpkin spice mix.
Place chopped chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and heat in microwave 1 minute. Stir to melt; microwave an additional minute. Stir until chocolate is melted and smooth. Pour melted chocolate over popcorn mixture. Mix until well coated and spread in an even layer into prepared pan. Cool at room temperature until firm (or refrigerate). Cut into squares to serve. Store in an airtight container.
Cranberry Orange Caramel
Yield: 10 Cups
10 cups popped popcorn
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup whole almonds
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
1/2 packed brown sugar
1/4 cup corn syrup
2 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate, undiluted
1 teaspoon orange or vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Place popcorn, cranberries and almonds in a large bowl; set aside.
In a medium saucepan heat butter, brown sugar, corn syrup and orange juice concentrate over medium heat until butter is melted. Bring to a boil and boil 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in extract and baking soda (mixture will foam).
Pour syrup mixture over popcorn mixture in bowl; stir to coat well. Spread evenly in a large, rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan, lined with foil and sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake 30 minutes, stirring twice during baking time. Stir caramel corn as it cools on baking sheet. Store in an airtight container.