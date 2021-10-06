Popular pumpkin: Use the orange gourd in sweet to savory dishes

As soon as autumn rolls around, thoughts often turn to pumpkins.
For fans of pumpkin and cooking with pumpkin, the popular gourd makes its way into all kinds of recipes. Whether you have a sweet tooth or prefer salty or savory dishes, pumpkin as an ingredient works well in a variety of dishes.
When you're looking for advice on how to choose pumpkins for cooking, southerncooking.com states "For cooking, you'll want to use sugar pumpkins (also called pie or sweet pumpkins), which are small and round. Long Island Cheese pumpkins, which are more oblong and can look like a wheel of cheese, are also good to eat. Field types are larger; have watery, stringy flesh; and are best used for decorating."
There are many places to purchase pumpkins this season, including pumpkin patches.
A local farm which is currently celebrating pumpkin is Johnson's Farm Produce in Hobart. Johnson's is presenting its Pumpkin Festival this coming weekend as well as Oct. 16 and 17 and Oct. 23 and 24. Visitors may pick their own pumpkins and also purchase others already picked.
While there, take part in the various activities at Johnson's Fun Farm, including the Goat Village, Challenge Course, Barnyard Twister and more. Visit johnsonsfarmproduce.com.
If you've got pumpkin around, try your hand at the following recipes.
11TH-HOUR HARVEST PUMPKIN SOUP
Servings: 4-6
Start to finish: 45 minutes
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 onion, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
3 cups vegetable broth, plus extra as needed
2 cups water
1 (15-ounce) can unsweetened pumpkin puree
1/4 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup half-and-half
Salt and pepper
Melt butter in Dutch oven over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, cumin, coriander, and nutmeg and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
Stir in broth, water, pumpkin, and maple syrup, scraping up any browned bits, and bring to boil. Reduce to simmer and cook until flavors have melded, about 15 minutes.
Working in batches, process soup in blender until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Return pureed soup to clean pot and stir in half-and-half; adjust consistency with additional broth as needed. Heat soup gently over low heat until hot (do not boil). Season with salt and pepper to taste, and serve.
From Associated Press
Pumpkin Coconut Squares
Start to finish: 11 hours, 20 minutes (30 active)
Servings: Makes 36 squares
One 15-ounce can pumpkin puree (not pie filling)
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided, plus extra for buttering the pan
1 1/2 cups finely ground gingersnap crumbs (about 35 2-inch cookies)
2 large eggs
3/4 cup well-stirred unsweetened coconut milk (stir the coconut cream at the top of the tin down into the rest of the milk to incorporate it before measuring)
2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 3/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided
1 3/4 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon table salt
6 ounces cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons toasted sweetened coconut flakes
Cut out a square of cheesecloth large enough to wrap around the puree with about a 4-inch border on all sides. Spoon the puree into the cheesecloth, tie the ends of the cheesecloth together to form a bag (like what we used to call a hobo sack) and thread a chopstick, skewer or dinner knife through the opening at the top. Place the chopstick over the top of a deep bowl and let the bag hang over the bowl. Chill for at least 8 hours or overnight. After the draining period, squeeze the cheesecloth gently to extract even more water, discard all the liquid at the bottom of the bowl and set the puree aside.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Butter a 9-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. Melt 1½ tablespoons of the butter.
In a medium bowl, stir together the gingersnap crumbs and the melted butter and pat the crumbs evenly into the bottom of the pan. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven until the crumbs begin to darken, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the oven.
Meanwhile, in the same bowl you mixed the crumb mixture, whisk the eggs until they are beaten lightly, add the coconut milk, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of the vanilla, ginger and salt, and whisk until smooth. Stir in the drained pumpkin puree and spread evenly over the crumbs.
Bake on the middle shelf of the oven, until the center has set, about 25 minutes. Remove and let cool completely on a rack. In a medium bowl combine the cream cheese, the remaining 4½ tablespoons butter, confectioners' sugar, remaining ¾ teaspoon cinnamon and ¾ teaspoon vanilla; beat until very smooth. Spread the mixture evenly over the top of the cooled pumpkin filling and sprinkle the coconut on top of the cream cheese frosting, pressing it down lightly. Chill until firm, about 2 hours. Cut into 36 squares and serve.
From Associated Press
Where to get a pumpkin:
Bengston's Pumpkin Farm
13341 W. 151st St., Homer Glen, Illinois
708-301-3276
County Line Orchard
200 S. County Line Road, Hobart
219-947-4477
Coulter's Farm Produce
5433 U.S. 421, Westville
219-785-2406
Elzinga Farm Market
1587 Joliet St., Dyer
219-865-1181
Customers may purchase pumpkins that have already been picked at Elzinga.
Harvest Tyme Pumpkin Patch
17904 Grant St., Lowell
219-440-2386