The Porter County Fair will be one of two fairs featured Sunday on the Cooking Channel show "Carnival Eats," according to its production companies.
Amusing Productions VIII and Alibi Entertainment announced the fair would join Brooklin Spring Fair on the episode, part of the eighth season of the show that the Cooking Channel describes as a "modern gastronomic freak show."
The shows website, at www.cookingchanneltv.com, includes a description of the Porter County visit:
"Noah Cappe heads to northern Indiana, where the Hoosiers in Valparaiso are doing things right at the Porter County Fair. The Super Ramen Dog combines two delicious foods Noah didn't know belonged together, the Elephant Ear Taco is a new take on a fairground favorite, and the Peanut Pop Shake has Noah all shook up."
The episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Sunday, and to re-air at 4 p.m. Oct. 17.