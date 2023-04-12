Portillo's celebrated a monumental event last week in Chicago.

The fast-casual eatery, known for its hot dogs, popular beef sandwiches and other fare, marked its 60th birthday on April 5 at the Portillo's at Canal and Taylor Streets in Chicago.

A party celebrating the event was held on the second floor of the restaurant. Mchael Portillo, son of founder Dick Portillo, was on hand to mark the event and welcomed guests to the party. He thanked everyone for their continued support of the eatery which got its start in 1963 in Villa Park, Illinois.

Guests in attendance were able to see the original "Dog House," which was set up in the parking lot of the restaurant. The Dog House is a small trailer which Portillo sold a limited menu of goodies from. Among menu items on The Dog House menu were hot dogs, tamales, fries and pop.

The party menu on April 5 included Chicago style hot dogs, French fries, tamales and chocolate cake.

Portillo's original Dog House is currently on tour and will stop at various Portillo's around Chicagoland and the suburbs so fans can get a look at the family's first hot dog stand.

April 5 was declared Portillo's Day in Chicago by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The following schedule features The Dog House's upcoming stops.

• April 13 – Oak Lawn (4020 W. 95th Street)

• April 20 – Bolingbrook (134 E Boughton Road)

• April 27 – Downers Grove (1500 Butterfield Road)

• May 4 – Naperville (1992 W. Jefferson)

• May 11 – Glendale Heights (235 North Ave.)

• May 18 – Elgin (1020 S. Randall Road)

• May 25 – Crystal Lake (855 Cog Circle)

• June 1 – Rockford (6090 State St.)

• June 8 – Villa Park (635 1/2 North Ave.)