Portillo's introduces plant-based Garden Dog

Consumers looking for a non-traditional hot dog will find a new flavorful offering at Portillo's.

Portillo's unveiled its new Garden Dog during a special taste testing party Monday at Portillo's at Canal and Taylor Streets in Chicago. In addition to the new Chicago hot dog that Portillo's states has been "dragged through the garden," guests had a chance to sample the eatery's fries, beverages and its popular chocolate cake.

The Garden Dog is a hot dog made of plant-based protein. It features a variety of fixings including relish, onion, mustard, tomatoes, pickles and sport peppers. The new menu item officially made its appearance at nationwide Portillo's restaurants on Tuesday.

In the Garden Dog, the protein of choice giving the menu item its unique flavor is a pea protein. The hot dog is smoked and char-grilled. Portillo's Garden Dog is made for the restaurant by Field Roast, a plant-based meat and cheese company.

According to printed product material on the Garden Dog, Portillo's states it is Vegan. "While we cook the Garden Dog on the same char-grill as we cook meat, the section of the grill used for the Garden Dog is dedicated to the Garden Dog."

To learn more about the Garden Dog and other Portillo's menu items, visit portillos.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.