Prepare a recipe courtesy of Meals on Wheels chef

Rhubarb Cherry Sauce

Keith Peffers, chef and director of food services for Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, recently designed a new fall menu for the organization's meal program.

Among recipes featured on this season's menu is Rhubarb Cherry Sauce, which can be used on chicken or pork preparations.

Peffer's menus at Meals on Wheels are focused on seasonal ingredients. He also puts the focus on comfort food and therapeutic recipes for specialty diets.

Meals on Wheels is currently seeking volunteers in Lake and Porter counties, with the most urgent need in Crown Point, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Merrillville, Miller and Whiting. There are other routes available as well. Volunteer van drivers are also sought to deliver food containers. Also sought are bag packers and bag stampers.

To sign up for a volunteer training session or for more information, contact Charlie Misovye, volunteer manager at 219-756-3663 or charlie@mownwi.org.

The following is Peffers' recipe for Rhubarb Cherry Sauce.

(yields 10 2-ounce portions)

1.25 cup diced red onion

1 tablespoon canola oil

1.25 cup dried cherries

2.5 cups water

1.25 cup diced rhubarb, fresh or frozen

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1. In a saucepan, sauté red onion in oil until translucent.

2. Add water, dried cherries, vinegar, rhubarb, sugar, nutmeg and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat, simmer for 20 minutes

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

This is why we find our own dogs the cutest

