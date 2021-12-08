Pursuing a culinary dream: NWI native relishes operating Munster Gyros

Michael Weichman always looked forward to childhood visits to Munster Gyros.
"I've been coming here since I was five years old," Weichman said, during a recent luncheon interview at Munster Gyros. "I also remember coming here after high school dances."
Munster native Weichman is now a proud owner of Munster Gyros, which he purchased earlier this year. "This was always a childhood dream," he said.
"I found out it was for sale and my wife said 'You have to buy it.'"
The restaurant, which has been around for 37 years, is located at 8307 Calumet Ave. in Munster. The eatery specializes in gyros, ribs, hot dogs, burgers, specialty sandwiches and much more.
When the pandemic hit, Weichman said he decided to switch courses in his career. He had been working in the corporate health sales field for two decades and made the decision to pursue this longtime culinary career dream.
During his career, Weichman, who currently lives in Chicago's Northwest Suburbs, worked for some time in New York, where his office was on the 81st floor of the World Trade Center. He said he left that job shortly before 9-11.
At Munster Gyros, Weichman plans on continuing to bring all of the favorite foods Regionites and others have enjoyed at the eatery.
"It's the same food and the same ingredients. I haven't changed one thing," said Weichman. He's also kept longtime employees who have worked there anywhere from four to 34 years.
As part of the business, though, Weichman said, he's added catering and sells sauces such as barbecue and tzatziki. Also, working with delivery services such as Uber Eats, Door Dash and others, is planned. Weichman said he'd also like to start shipping gyros across the country to fans who may have grown up with the Region favorite.
According to Weichman, customer service is of utmost importance. "I want to make sure the customers are extremely happy as well as the employees."
He said the key to good customer service is that the food be of "good quality" and it must always be "consistent." One must always make people feel welcome, he added.
For Weichman, operating Munster Gyros is a rewarding venture. In the corporate world, he was "only a number." Now, he said it's a great feeling knowing he's presiding over his favorite childhood restaurant.
Munster Gyros, the owner said, has fans from all over the Region and the Chicago area as well as other states. He's heard from people in Texas, California, New York, New Jersey, Arizona and other places who are fans.
Weichman, who is a graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington and Munster High School, is married to Amy and the couple are the parents of Nate and Brooke.