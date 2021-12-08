Pursuing a culinary dream: NWI native relishes operating Munster Gyros

"It's the same food and the same ingredients. I haven't changed one thing," said Weichman. He's also kept longtime employees who have worked there anywhere from four to 34 years.

As part of the business, though, Weichman said, he's added catering and sells sauces such as barbecue and tzatziki. Also, working with delivery services such as Uber Eats, Door Dash and others, is planned. Weichman said he'd also like to start shipping gyros across the country to fans who may have grown up with the Region favorite.

According to Weichman, customer service is of utmost importance. "I want to make sure the customers are extremely happy as well as the employees."

He said the key to good customer service is that the food be of "good quality" and it must always be "consistent." One must always make people feel welcome, he added.

For Weichman, operating Munster Gyros is a rewarding venture. In the corporate world, he was "only a number." Now, he said it's a great feeling knowing he's presiding over his favorite childhood restaurant.