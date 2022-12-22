Raise a glass of these festive drinks

No offense to the everyday old-fashioneds and run-of-the-mill Moscow mules, but few things in life are more satisfying than a good holiday cocktail — the kind that really seems to capture the essence of the season in a glass.

Outside of maybe a few more candy canes than usual, the ingredients in most holiday cocktails aren’t generally too exotic. But when thoughtfully crafted and presented with appropriate seasonal regalia — preferably in a festive setting –— these concoctions convey the warmth and good cheer that most revelers tend to crave this time of year.

So whether one leaves it to the pros to serve up these delicious creations or gives it the old amateur try behind the home bar, here are a few great ways to get a taste of Christmas in a glass, courtesy of some talented local barkeeps.

One13North Kitchen & Bar

“Christmas in a glass” is what most places strive for when trying to come up with a good holiday drink, and Manolie Pappas, owner of One13North Kitchen & Bar, Crown Point, believes she’s found the magic formula with the whimsically titled Sleigh All Day.

Pappas says the combination of pine, floral berry and ginger spice is something customers haven’t been able to get enough of since One13North began serving this seasonal cocktail last winter. She just wishes they didn’t love the presentation quite so much.

“Not only did everyone love the drink, but the glassware too,” she says. “Then they all disappeared!”

Sleigh All Day

Ingredients

2 ounces Hendricks gin

.5 ounce elderflower liqueur

.5 ounce lime juice

1 ounce cranberry juice

1 ounce pomegranate juice

2 ounces ginger beer

Directions

Build all ingredients in an ice-filled glass and garnish with a rosemary sprig and cranberries. For a non-alcoholic version, replace the gin with a non-alcoholic alternative and use elderflower syrup instead of liqueur.

Bedarra Bar

Manager BJ Cain at Bedarra Bar in Crown Point takes something of a retailer’s view of the holiday calendar when deciding when to roll out the seasonal cocktails: It’s never too early to dive right in. “We started serving this drink in late October to get everybody in the mood for the holiday season,” Cain says. “It’s essentially a chocolate martini kicked up to the next level.”

Vancarla Raspatini

Ingredients

1.5 ounce Dorda double chocolate liqueur

1.5 ounce Raspicello raspberry liqueur

1.5 ounce vodka

Muddled orange

Directions

Pour vodka into glass and muddle a fresh orange slice into the vodka. Add Dorda chocolate, Raspicello and ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass rimmed with chocolate mocha.

The Post Game Pub & Sedona Grille

Maureen Wall-Coultas and her husband, Conrad, have been serving up a holiday martini for about the past five years of their more than two decades in business at The Post Game Pub & Sedona Grille in Mokena. And don’t let the simplicity of the drink fool you; Wall-Coultas says it’s a brisk seller during December.

“The CD Torta Bianca really brings this together, making it more like a dessert than a cocktail,” she explains. “But it's pretty potent with five shots of liquor, and it’s just nice to sip on with the peppermint undertones.”

Holiday Martini

Ingredients

2 ounces vanilla vodka

2 ounces CD Torta Bianca (Italian white cake)

1 ounce peppermint schnapps

Directions

Chill a martini glass and drizzle with chocolate syrup. In a shaker with ice, mix the ingredients and strain into the martini glass. Hang a small candy cane from the rim of the glass.

Girl in the Park

With its version of a holiday-themed chocolate-strawberry martini, bartenders Jeff Paslawski and Olivia Keegan believe they’ve helped turn Girl in the Park in Orland Park into something of a winter wonderland for those in search of a great yuletide cocktail.

Winter Wonderland

Ingredients

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce Licor 43

1 ounce fresh strawberry purée

.75 ounce chocolate liqueur

1 ounce heavy cream

Directions

Toss all ingredients into a shaker. Add a good amount of ice and shake forcefully and for 10-20 seconds. Strain over a coupe or martini glass. For a more creamy version, shake everything but the heavy cream and strain into the glass of choice. Put the heavy cream in a shaker alone and add 3-5 ice cubes and shake hard for about 30 seconds or so. This will create a thin "whipped cream."