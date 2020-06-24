Recipes from Lovina: Popular Amish columnist pens new cookbook

Lovina Eicher is sharing a new collection of dishes with home cooks.
Eicher, who is the popular columnist of Lovina's Amish Kitchen, recently debuted her latest cookbook titled "Amish Family Recipes: A Cookbook Across the Generations."
Lovina's Amish Kitchen appears every Wednesday in the Food section of The Times. It is a syndicated column that appears in 36 newspapers in the United States. Her column began as The Amish Cook, which was a column written by her mother, Elizabeth Coblentz, who died in September 2002. Eicher then took over the column in 2002 and it became Lovina's Amish Kitchen in 2014. Readers enjoy recipes and stories of the Amish life through her column.
In addition to this new cookbook, Eicher has written "The Essential Amish Cookbook: Everyday Recipes from Farm & Pantry." She was a co-author on the books "The Amish Cook At Home" and "The Amish Baking Book."
Eicher said "Amish Family Recipes" was a joy to write because it "involves the generations" including her mother and grandchildren.
The cookbook, she said, has some recipes that are older as well as "new updated recipes and recipes I've gotten from family and friends."
"All are made with simple ingredients and ingredients you have in your kitchen," Eicher said. "I feel they are easy."
Eicher, who is the mother of eight, said the recipe testing process is a real family affair. Her daughters, some friends and even grandchildren were around for the process.
In "Amish Family Recipes," home cooks will find varied dishes including Breakfast Omelet Roll, Peach Bread, Sweet Spicy Baked Chicken, Whoopie Pies, Overnight Cinnamon Pecan Cake and more.
About choosing the recipes for the book, Eicher said "It's hard to decide. We do a lot of outdoor grilling and so we have some grilled recipes in it and also some of my favorite recipes that haven't been published before."
There are also sections featuring recipes to cook with kids and dishes for picnics and reunions.
Eicher has long viewed her column as "a diary for my family." Just as Eicher learned to cook from her mother, her children have learned from her.
Due to the pandemic, Eicher said her book signing visits were put on hold. But she's looking forward to tour with her book soon to meet readers around the Region.
Breakfast Omelet Roll
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
12 eggs
2 tablespoons prepared mustard
1 1/2 cups shredded cheese (cheddar or your choice), divided
1 pound bacon, fried and chopped
1 cup chopped ham
1/4 cup minced onion
1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
Additional fillings as desired, such as mushrooms, olives, smoked sausage
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut parchment paper to line a 10 x 15-inch jelly-roll pan.
In a large bowl, combine cream cheese and milk. Whisk until smooth. Add flour and salt. In another bowl, whisk eggs, then add to cream cheese mixture. Pour mixture into parchment-lined pan and bake 30–35 minutes, or until puffy and golden.
Remove pan from oven and spread mustard and half the shredded cheese onto the omelet. Add the bacon, ham, onion, bell pepper, any additional fillings as desired, and most of the remaining cheese. Roll up in jelly-roll fashion, removing paper as you roll. Garnish with remaining cheese. Cut into slices to serve.
Excerpted from Amish Family Recipes (Herald Press, 2020). All rights reserved. Used with permission.
Peach Bread
1 (16-ounce) can sliced peaches, or 2 cups fresh, drained (reserve 1/4 cup liquid)
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup chopped nuts
6 tablespoons butter
3/4 packed cup brown sugar
2 eggs
DIRECTIONS: Finely chop or grate the peaches. In one bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and nuts. In another bowl, cream together the butter and brown sugar. Add the eggs and reserved ¼ cup peach liquid and mix well. Add the flour mixture and mix until well combined. Stir in the peaches.
Pour into two well-greased mini loaf pans and bake at 350°F for 40–45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool in pans 10 minutes before turning out onto wire rack.
Excerpted from Amish Family Recipes (Herald Press, 2020). All rights reserved. Used with permission.
