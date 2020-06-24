Recipes from Lovina: Popular Amish columnist pens new cookbook

"All are made with simple ingredients and ingredients you have in your kitchen," Eicher said. "I feel they are easy."

Eicher, who is the mother of eight, said the recipe testing process is a real family affair. Her daughters, some friends and even grandchildren were around for the process.

In "Amish Family Recipes," home cooks will find varied dishes including Breakfast Omelet Roll, Peach Bread, Sweet Spicy Baked Chicken, Whoopie Pies, Overnight Cinnamon Pecan Cake and more.

About choosing the recipes for the book, Eicher said "It's hard to decide. We do a lot of outdoor grilling and so we have some grilled recipes in it and also some of my favorite recipes that haven't been published before."

There are also sections featuring recipes to cook with kids and dishes for picnics and reunions.

Eicher has long viewed her column as "a diary for my family." Just as Eicher learned to cook from her mother, her children have learned from her.

Due to the pandemic, Eicher said her book signing visits were put on hold. But she's looking forward to tour with her book soon to meet readers around the Region.

Breakfast Omelet Roll