Country music star Martina McBride is no stranger to the kitchen. She's long enjoyed entertaining people on stage as well as with her culinary creations.
McBride recently released her second cookbook titled "Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life." The book features a blend of flavorful dishes from categories including Breakfast and Brunch; Cocktails & Appetizers; Salads; Soups & Sandwiches; Main Courses; Side Dishes; Desserts; and more.
"Over the years, I've noticed how much cooking and singing have in common," McBride writes. "When I make something delicious, I want to share it, which is a lot like sharing my music with an audience."
The singer said her cooking is always "evolving."
McBride said when she experiments with new flavors or ingredients, she imagines different ways to use them and "incorporate" them in her cooking.
"It's a lot like making records where, as you go along, you learn about different instruments. Until you know what each one sounds like, there's no way to imagine how to use them to enhance your music," she writes.
In "Martina's Kitchen Mix," home cooks will find all types of recipes. Among dishes in the book are Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole with Tomato Gravy; Baked Olive Cheese Dip; Spicy Shrimp Po' Boys; Smashed New Potatoes with Lemon; Pan Roasted Halibut; County Fair Orange Cake and others.
The following recipes are from "Martina's Kitchen Mix."
County Fair Orange Cake
1 (15.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix
1 (3.5-ounce) package lemon instant pudding mix
3/4 cup orange juice
1/2 cup vegetable oil
4 large eggs
2 teaspoons lemon zest
Orange glaze: recipe follows
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 2 (9- x 5-inch) loaf pans.
2. Stir the cake and pudding mixes in a large bowl. Add the orange juice, oil, eggs and zest; beat on low with a mixer at low speed to combine. Scrape down sides. Beat at medium for 4 minutes.
3. Pour the batter into the prepared pans. Bake 45 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on a wire rack 15 minutes; remove from pans to wire rack. Cool completely, about 1 hour. Transfer to a platter. Pour warm Orange Glaze over the cake.
Orange Glaze:
1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup orange juice
1/4 cup butter
1 teaspoon orange zest
Cook the sugar, orange juice and butter in a saucepan over medium, stirring, until the butter is melted. Cook 2 more minutes and remove from heat; stir in the orange zest.
Pan-Roasted Halibut
4 (6-ounce) halibut fillets
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/2 to 2 cups panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup halved grape tomatoes
Pesto Butter
Sauteed Spinach
1. Preheat the oven to 425.
2. Brush the halibut with the melted butter and season with the salt and pepper. Coat the fish evenly with the breadcrumbs, pressing to adhere.
3. Cook the fish in the hot oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high 3 minutes. Turn the fish and add the the tomatoes to the pan. Bake the fish for 10 minutes or just until the fish flakes with a fork.
Top each fillet with 1 tablespoon of room temperature Pesto Butter and serve with Sauteed Spinach.
Pesto Butter
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup fresh basil leaves
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
1 garlic clove, peeled
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Process the butter, basil, Parmesan, pine nuts, garlic, salt, and crushed red pepper in a food processor 30 seconds or until smooth. Shape the butter into a 6-inch log on a sheet of plastic wrap; roll up, twisting ends to secure. Refrigerate until 30 minutes before using.
Grapefruit Margaritas
Margarita salt (optional)
3/4 cup freshly squeezed Ruby Red grapefruit juice (from 1 1/2 grapefruits)
2 limes, juiced (1/4 cup)
3 ounces silver or blanco tequila
2 to 3 tablespoons Simple Syrup
Garnishes: sliced grapefruit, lime wedges
1. If desired, rub the rims of 2 margarita or highball glasses with a wedge of grapefruit. Invert each glass in a shallow bowl, just a bit wider than the diameter of the glasses, filled with a thin layer of margarita salt. Gently twist the glasses to coat the dampened rims in salt. Add ice to the glasses. Garnish with sliced grapefruit and lime wedges, if desired.
Simple Syrup
Combine 1 cup sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium, stirring occasionally, just until the sugar dissolves, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the heat, and let cool completely. Makes about 1 cup.