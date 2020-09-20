WATCH NOW: Building a better burger with Chris Pavlou

Patio Pitmaster: Chris Pavlou
Title: Chef/owner of Radius in Valparaiso
Location: 15 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso
Age: 48
What makes him sizzle:
For Chris Pavlou, there's nothing better than a burger. Pavlou, chef/owner of Radius, a gastropub in Valparaiso, views burgers as the perfect foundation for culinary creativity and experimentation.
"You can do everything and anything with a burger. The ideas and possibilities are endless," Pavlou said.
He said he never tires of coming up with ideas for burgers as well as other foods. Many times, it doesn't take him long to get an idea to embellish a burger, and he then runs with it.
In fact, the recipe for the Drunken Smoked Whiskey Brisket Burger he's sharing with food fans took about 30 minutes to develop in his mind.
I was driving from Chicago, and I came up with the idea," the chef said.
Pavlou, who constantly updates a list of burger ideas and recipes he's created through the years, is always coming up with new renditions of the popular American favorite. He regularly develops new ideas for burgers to feature at his restaurant, which is named Radius partly because it refers to the round shape of a burger.
Among burgers on the restaurant menu are the Keto Burger, Prime Burger and Radius Burger, which stars applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli, caramelized onions and other ingredients.
Various burgers also are featured as specials occasionally at the eatery. Pavlou's creation of the Triple B Burger for The Times' Chefs of Steel series in 2019 was a popular favorite on his specials menu.
The cooking craft was always something Pavlou was drawn to. He grew up in a household where both parents cooked. He said he loves "experimenting" with all kinds of recipes and is always willing to take food "to the next level."
Pavlou opened Radius four years ago and also owns Sandwich City in Crown Point.
The chef, who believes in quality and consistency when it comes to cooking, said that it's never a chore for him to come with up fresh ideas to present to food lovers.
Fast Facts: Chris Pavlou resides in Crown Point. He was born in Gary's Glen Park area and grew up in Merrillville. The chef is married to Tina and the couple are the parents of Alyssa and Niko.
Q & A with the Chef:
About my passion for cooking and experimenting: I love what I do and I love creating new things. It (my interest in experimentation) hasn't failed me yet. My customers are my judges.
What I wanted to bring to people with the Drunken Smoked Whiskey Brisket Burger: I wanted something with a little bit of sweetness and spiciness. It has so many flavors coming together. I also wanted to use ingredients that everyone can get. The recipe is going to make your taste buds sing and your belly dance.
The key to coming up with new food ideas: It's really all trial and error.
Why burgers are a barbecue go to: Burgers are special. It's a favorite all American food. And you can do so much with a burger.
Advice on using whiskey in making the burger: Poke holes on top and pour the whiskey in. This is where the magic comes in. It's the fun part. Let it sit for a while, soak and come together.
About cooking outdoors: I love grilling outside. I also have an electric smoker.
The following is Pavlou's recipe for Drunken Smoked Whiskey Brisket Burger.
Drunken Smoked Whiskey Brisket Burger
This burger is a combination of 80/20 Prime ground beef and finely diced smoked brisket. It is smoked with a combo of charcoal and wood chips for added flavor.
Ingredients for 1 burger:
4 ounces Prime ground beef and 4 ounces finely diced smoked brisket
Combine and add:
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon pepper
1/2 ounce Jack Daniel's Whiskey
1/4 cup shaved butter, added to top of burger right before hitting the smoker
Poke holes on top only half way down to pour whiskey in to soak (let sit for 1/2 or an hour to soak in)
For Trio Mix:
1/2 cup sliced tri-color bell peppers
1/2 cup julienned red onions
2 bulbs finely sliced garlic
1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup butter
1/2 ounce Jack Daniel's
Combine in a plastic bag and let marinate for an hour or two.
For pineapple slices:
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1/4 cup bbq sauce
For brioche bun:
Egg wash
Everything Bagel seasoning mix
2 slices Swiss Cheese
2 slices Bacon
For smoked chipotle BBQ mayo:
2 tablespoons chipotle sauce
1/4 cup BBQ sauce
1/4 cup mayo
DIRECTIONS: The wood chips are soaked in water for controlling the smoke. The internal temperature should be at least 135-145 degrees cooked for approximately 1 hour or a little more. Smoker temperature should be between 200-225 degrees using charcoal, hickory and applewood chips.
To make the burger, mix the combination of ground beef and brisket and add to mixture the kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper, light brown sugar, shaved butter and, of course, 1/2 ounce of Jack Daniel's Whiskey. As you smoke the burger, assemble the toppings: the tri-color sliced peppers, julienned red onions and finely sliced garlic which is marinated with olive oil, butter, salt, pepper and, of course, more Jack Daniels! Take the sliced pineapple pieces, cover with brown sugar & baste with BBQ sauce. Grill it to caramelize it and then set in the smoker with the trio mix. Then take the brioche bun, butter both buns, add egg wash to the top bun and cover in an Everything Bagel seasoning mix. Add that to the smoker as well with the applewood bacon. About 10 minutes left from smoking, add the Swiss cheese to melt with the smoky flavor. When all done, assemble the burger with first the smoked chipotle BBQ mayo. Add the mayo to both buns, add the pineapple to the bottom bun, then the burger with melted Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, the trio of peppers, onions and garlic. Then finally add top bun with more smoked chipotle BBQ mayo. This burger will not only make your taste buds sing but will make your belly dance.
