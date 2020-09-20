WATCH NOW: Building a better burger with Chris Pavlou

To make the burger, mix the combination of ground beef and brisket and add to mixture the kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper, light brown sugar, shaved butter and, of course, 1/2 ounce of Jack Daniel's Whiskey. As you smoke the burger, assemble the toppings: the tri-color sliced peppers, julienned red onions and finely sliced garlic which is marinated with olive oil, butter, salt, pepper and, of course, more Jack Daniels! Take the sliced pineapple pieces, cover with brown sugar & baste with BBQ sauce. Grill it to caramelize it and then set in the smoker with the trio mix. Then take the brioche bun, butter both buns, add egg wash to the top bun and cover in an Everything Bagel seasoning mix. Add that to the smoker as well with the applewood bacon. About 10 minutes left from smoking, add the Swiss cheese to melt with the smoky flavor. When all done, assemble the burger with first the smoked chipotle BBQ mayo. Add the mayo to both buns, add the pineapple to the bottom bun, then the burger with melted Swiss cheese, applewood smoked bacon, the trio of peppers, onions and garlic. Then finally add top bun with more smoked chipotle BBQ mayo. This burger will not only make your taste buds sing but will make your belly dance.