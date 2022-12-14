Region bakers spin their sugary magic for the holidays

We may be dreaming of sugar plums but bakers in Northwest Indiana are working hard at making sure that we have all the sweets we want this holiday season.

Bao Do Phan - Bui, who with her husband Hà owns Bao’s Pastry in Valparaiso, trained at the Paris Auguste Escoffier School in France and worked in several Parisian pastry boutiques before moving to Northwest Indiana. Here, they opened Bao, a small patisserie on Jefferson Street in the city’s downtown. Business has been so good that they are opening up a larger bakery next year.

According to Hà, their Christmas treats will be similar to what they had last year, including their popular Bûche De Noël, the classic French cake shaped like a yule log. Theirs come in four flavors — chocolate, vanilla, tropical and strawberry and coconut.

Christmas cookie selections include shortbreads, gingerbread, chocolate chip and kolacky stuffed with cream cheese, apricot or raspberries. And, of course, given Bao's Parisian culinary training, there are plenty of macarons. Typically on any given day year-round they make 15-20 flavors and the holidays are no different when it comes to these pretty pastel treats. Best sellers include pistachio, chocolate, almond, passion fruit, coffee and cotton candy.

Bao’s also features a Christmas Morning Box containing six croissants — one plain and five others filled with chocolate , almond, chocolate-almond, cinnamon and raspberry with cream cheese.

“Cookies, cookies and cookies,” says Tammy Wilson, manager/head cake decorator at Cakes by Karen in Highland when asked what their best-selling holiday treats are. Wilson works with her mother, Karen Wontor, who owns the bakery.

“Our No. 1 seller is our sugar cookies and, for the holidays, we make a lot of different ones including Santa and elf faces, leg lamps, stockings, Christmas trees, polar bears and penguins,” she continues.

But that’s not all. Wilson and Wontor also whip up what she describes as a ton of butter cookies, snickerdoodles, rugelach and icebox and potato chip cookies.

“We have traditional items like coffee cakes, Danish, nut rolls and doughnuts for Christmas morning,” says Wilson, who learned to bake from her father. “For Christmas, we make a peppermint mousse pie.”

They also sell pierogi during the holiday season, says Wilson, noting that grew out of their family’s tradition of producing them every holiday season at her buscia’s (grandmother's) house. After her mother bought the bakery, the family found it easier to make them on-site. When customers discovered what they were doing, they asked for some as well.

“We also offer 25-piece and 50-piece pastry trays with little bite-size desserts that are perfect for people to nibble on at family parties,” she says.

Gina Castro, owner of El Ranchero Bakery in New Chicago, says Roscón de Reyes, or Three Kings Cake, are their big holiday seller for Jan. 6. It’s a celebration of when the Three Wise Men gave gifts to Baby Jesus, says Castro.

“We have different fillings like jelly, cheese, strawberry and pineapple,” she says. “Some years we also do guava, if people ask for it. Three Kings Cakes are like a brioche and are covered with a sugar paste icing. Each one contains a plastic baby and whoever gets the baby has to host the party the next year. People do all sorts of things not to admit they found the baby in their slice of cake.”

Besides 35 varieties of Christmas cookies, including peanut butter kisses, almond crosses, mini coconut macaroons, nut rolls and assorted bars, Marilyn’s Bakery in Hobart and St. John offers a wide range of other sweet items this holiday season.

“We have our homemade English toffee; our Holiday Mint Cake, which is a chocolate cake with a mint filling; and our Mint French Silk Pie,” says owner Barbara Tracy. “We also have dinner rolls and cranberry relish for the holiday table.”