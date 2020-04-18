Region breweries open for carry-out

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of my favorite things to do on a road trip is to visit different craft breweries to check out the brews and see what they have on the menu. I’ve come across several in the last year or so where I was impressed in many ways - with the beer selection, with the amazing food that was prepared and by the atmosphere and structure itself, which can very so much from place to place. Some are in repurposed industrial warehouses, some are tucked into off-the-beaten path locations and some are in historic buildings. In some of them, we’ve done tours. In others we just kicked back and sipped. Sometimes we listened to live music while doing so.

I sure wish right now that I could return to some of those Midwest favorites — Junk Ditch Brewing in Fort Wayne; Kenosha Brewing Company in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Jamesport Brewing Company in Ludington, Michigan; Trail’s Edge Brewery in Frankfort, Illinois; Grand River Brewery in Marshall, Michigan; Bells Brewery in Comstock, Michigan; Studebaker Brewing Co. in South Bend; Iechyd Da Brewing Company in Elkhart; The Lone Buffalo/Tangled Roots Brewing in Ottawa, Illinois; Paw Paw Brewing Company in Paw Paw, Michigan; and Galena Brewing Company in Galena, Illinois.