Region breweries open for carry-out

One of my favorite things to do on a road trip is to visit different craft breweries to check out the brews and see what they have on the menu. I’ve come across several in the last year or so where I was impressed in many ways - with the beer selection, with the amazing food that was prepared and by the atmosphere and structure itself, which can very so much from place to place. Some are in repurposed industrial warehouses, some are tucked into off-the-beaten path locations and some are in historic buildings. In some of them, we’ve done tours. In others we just kicked back and sipped. Sometimes we listened to live music while doing so.
I sure wish right now that I could return to some of those Midwest favorites — Junk Ditch Brewing in Fort Wayne; Kenosha Brewing Company in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Jamesport Brewing Company in Ludington, Michigan; Trail’s Edge Brewery in Frankfort, Illinois; Grand River Brewery in Marshall, Michigan; Bells Brewery in Comstock, Michigan; Studebaker Brewing Co. in South Bend; Iechyd Da Brewing Company in Elkhart; The Lone Buffalo/Tangled Roots Brewing in Ottawa, Illinois; Paw Paw Brewing Company in Paw Paw, Michigan; and Galena Brewing Company in Galena, Illinois.
We can’t go out to sit in a taproom now, either far or near, but we can get some delicious craft beer for carry-out. Here are 12 places in and around the Region where you can currently get some beer to enjoy at home. Some are filling growlers. Some have cans available. Many also have their kitchens open and you can order a sandwich or entree, too. Call ahead to verify hours (many have adjusted or reduced hours) and let them know if you‘d prefer curbside pick-up to minimize contact.
Wildrose Brewing Company, Griffith
A new beer was just launched that is available in growler fills or four-pack 16 ounce cans. It’s called Count Bockula, a dark amber bock-style beer. Also available in four-packs are favorites like Big Sexy, Mad Cow, Morning’ James, Hopside of the Moon, Jamin’ Nutz.
Malt Brothers Brewing, St. John
Stop in for a growler or four-pack of some of their brews. Available now in cans is Hesperidium and Heavy Metal Mary. Newly released Deviant Vector is available in growler, too.
Evil Horse Brewing Company, Crete
Stop in to get a crowler or growler for carry-out. Delivery is also available in a limited radius with a minimum order. Every Sunday you get $5 off growlers and they are offering 10% off orders every day for health care workers and first responders — just show a picture of your ID.
Windmill Brewing, Dyer
Order a four-pack of Meme de la Creme, brewed with Mosaic hops, fresh mangoes, lactose and vanilla, for curbside pick-up. Local delivery is free with a minimum $25 order.
Chesterton Brewery, Chesterton
Open for pick-up and they’ve also been making “ear savers” or hooks that help prevent ear pain from prolonged periods of wearing masks. They’ve been providing them free to first responders, medical professionals with ID and also making them available to the public for a $3 donation.
Bulldog Brewing, Whiting
They’ve currently got a special discounted menu and are offering carry-out and curbside pick-up. Get a growler or pint of popular brews like Downtime Wheat American wheat beer or Industrial Harbor IPA. You can also purchase cocktail kits to mix at home.
Four Fathers Brewing, Valparaiso
Order online (fourfathersbrewing.bevv.com) or by phone and your order will be carried out when you arrive. See Facebook image with map and instructions on how to enter for pick-up.
New Oberprfalz Brewing, Griffith
Curbside pick-up is happening Tuesday through Sunday (last call for orders at 7 p.m) and 6-packs of Feuergeist IPA are now available. Get howlers, cases and pair with a meal.
3 Floyds Brewpub, Munster
Get in and get a growler of Wigsplitter, Von Munsthür and Cocoa Beware. Also, Kudos to the brewery/distillery for doing their part during the pandemic by producing hand sanitizer.
One Trick Pony, Lansing
Cans and crowlers — and even 1/6 and 1/2 barrels for your kegerator — can be picked up. Get stocked up on Spotted Saddle and more.
18th Street Brewery, Hammond
Pick up or place a delivery order. You can get mixed cases and kegs for delivery. Their popular Sex & Candy IPA is back, too! And hats off to the 18th Street Distillery for their hand sanitizer production to help protect our first responders and medical workers.
Crown Brewing, Crown Point
Call ahead and they’ll have your favorite brews waiting. Also, they’re doing something for the kiddos on Mondays — $6 for a pizza kit, and, look at their Facebook page and mention that post for $2 off your root beer growler any day.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.