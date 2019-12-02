There’s a lot of party planning that goes on during the holiday season. And it can sometimes be hard to figure it all out when it comes to the food— what to serve, how much to serve, modifying for allergies, timing, what to make yourself and where to take shortcuts. Some Region catering experts gave their suggestions to help make those gatherings a tad easier.
How much?
Ray Kosinski, owner of Ace Catering & Banquets, has a few rules of thumb when it comes to feeding a crowd. He said it usually comes down to about a pound of food per person. The meat accounts for about a quarter pound per person, unless it’s a special holiday meal and he’s doing turkey, ham or corned beef. People tend to eat more of those types of special occasion meats, so he figures on a quarter pound per person in those cases. “People just eat more meat when it’s turkey,” said Kosinski. If it’s chicken, fried or otherwise, Kosinski said two pieces per person is a good way to go.
When it comes to vegetables and starches, Kosinski said Ace Catering makees it by the pan — a half aluminum pan will feed 20 to 25 people or a full pan will feed 40 to 50, so when preparing food for a holiday feast you can use those general numbers in your planning.
Kristen Snow, deli director for Strack & Van Til, said that as a main course she measures meats as typically 8 ounces per person (or 12 ounces for larger appetites) and 3 ounces of lunch meat or protein salads per person. Five ounces would be a typical serving of starch and four ounces for vegetables. She also noted that if you’re having more than one entree, you can adjust the amount to avoid having too many leftovers.
Snow notes that you need to consider the appetites of those you will be serving. “When considering your portions, you need to look at your group and who you are feeding,” said Snow. “A group of teenage boys compared to the elderly and young children will definitely need to be considered when adding up your total amount of guests.”
Planning it
When you’re tackling a big holiday meal like Christmas dinner, the less stress the better. Good planning can be key to making the day more enjoyable for the host.
“Making a guest list to determine how many and who you are feeding and then planning your menu are the first steps,” said Snow. Once you have a firm number of guests, it’s time to go into menu mode.
“Prepare your shopping list and realize that preparing your items from scratch will always save you money,” said Snow. “When a guest offers to bring a dish, have a plan in mind to help balance your meal and take some of the responsibility off of your plate. Properly thawing and seasoning your turkey ahead of time, prepping any vegetables ahead of time will always reduce the stress the day of cooking.”
If you want to really cut out the stress, catering all or part of the meal can make a big difference. Snow said that Strack & Van Till offers fully cooked turkey or ham dinners that just need to be heated to feed six-10 people.
Kosinski said that Ace Catering also prepares full holiday meals and delivers giving you an opportunity to enjoy your company.
Making it special
Holiday guests usually look forward to casseroles or other comfort foods the evoke family memories.
If the go-to green bean casserole person isn’t making it to the party, it might be nice to learn to make it and add it to the menu for sentimental reasons. Or ask another guest if they would like to make it. You also have the option of ordering that side from a caterer or deli to keep the tradition going.
Kosinski said that the casseroles will feed more than basic vegetables and can be a good choice for a big group. “We offer a really good broccoli casserole and a green bean casserole,” he said. “They’re more filling than serving vegetables.”
Snow said that the Strack's deli prepares stuffing, green bean casserole, yams and mashed potatoes. Put it in a decorative dish and your guests will never know you didn't make it.
Sides, appetizers, desserts
If you’re looking for ways to rely less on the expensive meats, Kosinski suggests looking to starchy sides — stuffing, mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese — to fill everyone up.
Snow also reminds that pre-meal munchies can satisfy guests and help save money. “We have a variety of party trays that can be ordered ahead or get the fixings to create an appetizer of your own to help maintain the budget,” she said. “Try a gourmet cheese tray with grapes, pomegranates and apple or pear slices or a relish tray with fresh cut veggies, olives and pickles.”
And don't forget the bread, Snow said.
If there’s one thing to skip, make it the basic garden salad, Kosinski said. With meats and sides that might only be enjoyed once or twice a year, salads take a back seat. They also don't keep as well as other sides.
If appetizing desserts waiting, guests might cut back a little on the main dishes, so having a simple, homemade treat can help with the budget and leave everyone with a sweet note at the conclusion of the day.
“Desserts can be expensive to buy, so if you’re looking to save, make something from scratch and rather than pies you can do a pumpkin roll or carrot cake,” said Kosinski.