Region chef visits students at Ivy Tech in East Chicago

Chef Maurice Shelton, who's also known as Chef Blaque, recently spoke to students in the Bakery Merchandising class at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago.

Chef Blaque offered tips on growing a business and talked about how he started in the industry.

The pastry chef owns Black Rose Pastries, which is an online bakery. He plans on opening a bakery in Gary's Miller area sometime in the near future.

During his visit to Ivy Tech, Chef Blaque brought along some of his "crazy carrots," which are sugar cookies created to look like carrots. The chef told students that he regularly comes up with new ideas for his pastry creations.

The carrot cookies came about, he said, because of the "aging" carrots he found in his refrigerator one day.

Chef Blaque was named the champion of the show "Sugar Rush" during its first season. He also created life-size Avengers characters for "Foodtastic" on Disney+ as well as a Lady Gaga cake on "Cakealikes."

For more about Chef Blaque and Black Rose Pastries, visit blackrosepastries.com.

