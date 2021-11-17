 Skip to main content
Region chefs share their favorite accompaniments to Thanksgiving dinner
urgent

Thanksgiving.

It’s a once-a-year extravaganza of all the foods you love rolled into one big fat meal. Of course, there’s usually a meat as the star — usually a turkey — but the side dishes don't play any slouch supporting role. 

The typical traditional dishes, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and stuffing are great, but it’s not all that hard to spruce up such dishes or get a little creative.

Some area chefs offer favorite side dishes that will wow your guests.

Chef Tammy Pham, owner of Asparagus restaurant in Merrillville, shared two side dishes that she cooks at home on Thanksgiving and has served in the restaurant with their turkey leg special for the holidays.

A spinach artichoke bread pudding recipe is offered by Chef Angela McCrovitz, who owns a catering company called Chefs Table and runs a bed and breakfast called Madison Rose in Merrillville. She said the dish is very versatile, and she has come up with more than 50 ways to re-create it. It can be served as a side dish, an appetizer or breakfast. “It has the fresh flavor of leeks and urgent, depth of flavor of rosemary, thyme and a hint of mint,” she said. “It’s nut free and soy free and can be adjusted and substituted for vegan.”

Some variations she suggests are adding bacon, chopped oysters, maple bacon sausage, tomato, feta, mushroom, chopped ham, butternut squash, or cooked sweet potatoes. You can also substitute soy or almond milk for the heavy whipping cream, switch out the spinach with kale or arugula, use brie rather than parmesan or top with roasted pecans.

Chef Matt McMillin of Cooper’s Hawk provided a roasted wild mushroom gratin as a nice accompaniment to your entree, but with the meaty texture, it makes a great substitute as well for the vegetarians or vegans at your table. A unique wine blend called Grateful was produced for this holiday season and pairs well with it.

Smoked Gouda & Sage Bread Pudding

Tammy Pham

Chef and owner, Asparagus

Ingredients

6 slices of applewood smoked bacon

4 eggs

4 cloves of garlic chopped small

1 shallot chopped small

5 cups of day old French bread in cubes

2 1/2 cups of heavy whipping cream

1 cup smoked gouda

1 cup of Parmesan cheese

1 stick of butter cubed

Nice handful of fresh sage torn or julienned

Dried rosemary, salt & pepper to taste (about a half teaspoon of each)

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup dried goji berries

Directions

Cook and crumble the bacon and set aside. Preheat oven to 350. Whisk eggs in a large bowl and add in the cream, garlic, shallots, seasonings and herbs. Add the cubed bread, 3/4 of the cheeses, the crumbled bacon and all berries. Combine until all ingredients are mixed thoroughly. Grease a 9x13 pan and put the mixture in, topped with the remaining 1/4  of the cheeses and the cubes of butter. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until top is nice and crispy.

Smoked Bacon Green Beans

Tammy Pham

Chef and owner, Asparagus

Ingredients

2-3 slices of applewood smoked bacon cut into small pieces

2 garlic cloves minced

Fresh trimmed green beans

Olive or vegetable oil (enough to coat the pan/wok)

1 tablespoon high-quality soy sauce

Directions

Sauté garlic in a hot wok with the oil of your choice, add bacon pieces and sauté until crispy. Add the green beans and cook until desired texture (Chef Tammy likes them fresh and crispy). Finish with the soy sauce and black pepper.

Spinach Artichoke Bread Pudding

Angela McCrovitz

Chef and owner, Chef's Table catering 

Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil (oils such as avocado, grapeseed or other favorite can be substituted)

2 cups chopped onion (Vidalia preferred for sweetness)

1 tablespoon garlic chopped

1 tablespoon chopped herbs of choice (rosemary, thyme, parsley, oregano, sage, mint)

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

12 whole eggs

2 pints heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup parmesan cheese (grated, shaved or other choice including vegan)

3 cups spinach artichoke dip

2 cups fresh spinach chopped irregularly

12-14 cups bread cubes (baguette, croissant, Texas toast, gluten free if preferred or other bread)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9x13-inch baking dish with oil. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in skillet over medium heat. Add onions and cook until tender. Add garlic, salt and pepper and herbs for 3 minutes. Combine eggs, cream and lemon juice. Whisk to combine. Add bread, spinach, spinach artichoke dip, Parmesan and combine. Mix thoroughly with hands. Pour the bread pudding mixture into the prepared dish. Sprinkle Parmesan over top and drizzle with olive oil. Cover with foil and bake 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake additional 30 minutes or until firm. Serve warm.

Roasted Wild Mushroom Gratin

Matt McMillin

Chef, Cooper's Hawk

Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter, unsalted

16 ounces assorted wild mushrooms (shiitake, maitake, cremini, oyster, and chanterelles are the best, but whatever you like and can find)

2 tablespoons shallots, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1/4 cup Grateful Blend (red or white)

1/4 cup beef stock

1/4 cup heavy cream

Kosher salt, to taste

Fresh cracked pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon  chives, minced

Directions

Using a small knife, cut the mushrooms into roughly 1-inch pieces. Since they will shrink as they cook, it’s nice to start off with larger pieces.

In a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat add olive oil and butter. Once the pan is hot, add mushrooms and mix gently to coat in the oil and butter. Try not to overmix them, allowing for some caramelization. Once nicely caramelized, add shallots and garlic and cook until fragrant and garlic just begins to brown.

Deglaze with the wine and reduce until slightly syrupy and most of the liquid is evaporated. Add the beef stock and heavy cream, and again reduce until the cream and beef stock mix is a thick and creamy consistency. Depending on how much salt the stock has, adjust the seasoning. (When cooking mushrooms, it’s always better to season at the end or else all the liquid is pulled out of the mushrooms in the beginning and they wind up boiling and caramelization becomes very difficult.)

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the butter. Place everything in an oven-safe casserole dish, top with parmesan cheese, and bake at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes until the cheese is slightly browned and sauce is bubbling. Top with minced chives and serve alongside your turkey and stuffing.

For starters

It takes a long time to get a big feast on the table, so it’s a good idea to have a few platters of appetizers ready to go so that no one gets hangry while they wait. For those who are working hard in the kitchen, it’s also nice to have a few light bites to keep from sampling the dishes being prepared.

Remember to keep it light. Here are a few ideas for light bites.

Charcuterie boards

You can have a lot of fun with these custom-made boards or a colorful base. Fill it with thin folded slices of meat, berries, cheeses, nuts, olives, pickles and other finger foods.

Fruit kebobs

Fruit is light, but will keep the hunger at bay for a bit. Use wooden skewers and add bite-size melon, strawberries, pineapple chunks and grapes for visual appeal.

Nuts

A healthy and high-protein snack, nuts are great for grazing on while waiting for the meal. Prepare a tray with an assortment and look for different varieties — candied pecans, barbecue peanuts, rosemary almonds, glazed walnuts, habanero pistachios. You can find so many unique flavors or can create your own.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a light snack as long as you’re not eating a huge bowl of it. Avoid heavily sweetened or buttered flavors and go with a light dusting of flavor — garlic, Parmesan, Buffalo, dill pickle. Make your own or support one of the local small businesses that feature unique flavors. You can even prepare little bags for each guest with their name on them.

Dips

Always popular at gatherings, dips are perfect for a crowd. Each guest can consume how little or how much they’d like. Rather than heavy, cheesy dips, keep it lighter. Instead of a big layered dip, do a light black bean dip with a drizzle of sour cream on top or a pico de gallo. Select chips that are thin or get blue corn chips to add a little color. Pretzel thins work well, too.

Hot bites

If you want something warmed, serve bite-size pieces to prevent overindulging. Bacon wrapped dates or water chestnuts, stuffed mushrooms, warmed asparagus wrapped in prosciutto, falafel, figs and goat cheese wrapped in puff pastry, flatbread or tarts cut into micro slices are sure to be popular and satisfying.

All in the timing

When you’re making so many items for one meal, timing it so they are all done and hot at the same time can seem impossible.

“It’s a sticky, but common problem,” said Chef Angela McCrovitz, who owns a catering company called Chefs Table and runs a bed and breakfast called Madison Rose in Merrillville. “Typically the food is ready before the guests sit down to eat. You don’t want cold or soggy … or food ready at 10 p.m. when everyone is too tired to eat.”

McCrovitz offers a few tips for how to time your holiday meal effectively:

  • Stick with what you know. Don’t experiment with new dishes so you'll  know the timing issues are.
  • Smart timing. Get a firm grasp on how much time you have to cook. Get everything chopped in advance, do the math and be prepared.
  • Share the love between the oven and the stove. If you only have one oven, take advantage of several cooking methods. This will prevent you from having to wait for one item to finish before starting another.
  • Make a schedule for your meal. Some dishes can sit and wait to be served and others have to be served immediately. Turkey can sit and rest, casseroles can hold up in oven, hearty vegetables and root vegetables can wait, but salads should be served immediately and fried foods served as soon as possible.
  • Do stuff early. Eliminate mealtime stress by prepping ahead as much as you can. Use the whole week to get ready. Make pies, breads or other baked items in advance.
  • Also, don’t forget to delegate. Ask guests to bring a dish or put them to work with chopping or other time-consuming tasks. If you regularly host the holidays for family and friends or expect a larger crowd, consider investing in food warmers to help make the experience go more smoothly.
Satisfy your cravings

