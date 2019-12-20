As families and friends gather for holiday dinners, seasonal open houses or New Year’s celebrations, there’s always food involved.
Those menus require a lot of decisions and can cause considerable stress.
But help is available when you’re hosting that can ease the stress, help you better connect with your guests and actually enjoy the party.
Several places in the Region stand ready to do the cooking for you. From a simple cheese platter to hot appetizers to a full dinner, the catering options will wow your guests, free you up to join the party and take one task off your party planner/cleaner/organizer/cook plate.
At Angie's Warsaw Inn in Lynwood, which has been in business for almost 40 years, owner Angie Golom said that the holiday season is always busy with people ordering traditional Polish dishes to add to their holiday table. Though Warsaw Inn doesn't offer delivery, it will provide side dishes and desserts as well as complete meals to pick up. The restaurant is open for ordered pick-ups from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
“We do packages for 15 or more people or you can order a la carte,” said Golom. “If you’re not sure what to get, you can call and we’ll help you figure it out and let you know how much you’ll need.”
If you want to do some of the cooking, you can add time-consuming extras, such as pierogi. Pierogi are available for $8.50 a dozen and come in four varieties — sweet cheese, potato, sauerkraut with mushroom and meat. The popular kolacky Christmas cookies also are available for $5.50 a dozen in apricot, raspberry and cheese varieties.
Any item off of Warsaw Inn's buffet can be ordered for the holidays with some of the most popular being sausage, sauerkraut, pierogi and potato pancakes. Full meal packages cost $9.95-$15.95 per person depending on how many main dishes and sides you’d like. She recommends ordering as early as possible and prefers a couple weeks notice for large orders.
Call 708-474-1000 or visit www.angieswarsawinn.com.
The food at Teibel’s in Schererville has been a tradition in the Region for nine decades now and, when it comes to holiday meals, they know their stuff. If you’d like to skip cooking, full meals can be ordered for a minimum of 20 people. Cost starts at $11.95, which includes entrees, choice of potato, tossed salad and dinner rolls.
Cathy Gora, office manager, says Teibel's needs catering orders at least three days before they're needed. However, if you're down to the last-minute, she noted, any meal on the regular menu can be ordered for carry out, so individual or smaller orders can be called in that day.
If you’re looking to simply add to your Christmas dinner or would like to do an appetizer buffet for a party, Teibel's has a wide selection. Gora said that cheese and veggie trays, deviled eggs, stuffed celery and chicken strips are all popular options — but the most popular are the stuffed mushroom caps, Teibel’s famous lake perch and fried chicken and coleslaw.
If you don’t see what you’re looking for on the menu, Gora encourages you ask. “If there’s something you have in mind and you don’t see it on the website, chances are we can probably make it for you,” she said.
Call 219-865-2000 or visit teibels.com.
If you are going a little more casual for a holiday party and looking for something that everyone will love, you can’t go wrong with pizza. Edwardo’s Natural Pizza in Munster offers delivery and, in addition to regular menu items, you can choose from pastas, salads and garlic bread in larger quantities.
“We have mostaccioli, linguine and spaghetti and cheese ravioli and spinach and cheese filled ravioli with marinara, meat or pesto sauce, and you can order in party size or family size,” said owner Joe Samara. “We also a have a room at the restaurant that can accommodate up to 30 people so you can have your party there, too."
Edwardo’s, which has been in business for more than 33 years, is known for its Chicago-style stuffed pizza, so if you are having out of town guests visiting for the holidays who haven’t tried it before, it is a great way to introduce them to this iconic dish. “That’s our specialty,” said Samara, “but that’s not to take away for our thin crust, which is also very good.”
Samara said that pizza is an ideal party food because it goes a long way, and it can be eaten with the hands while guests mingle. It’s also an easy choice if you have to come up with a quick idea for guests. If placing a large order for pans of pasta and salad, you'll need to call 24-hours in advance.
Call 219-836-2010 or visit www.edwardos.com/munster.