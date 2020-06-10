Region farmers markets reopen for business

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Summer is finally here. That means home cooks will be looking for some fresh produce and other seasonal products to use in their kitchens.

Various farmers markets are beginning to open in the Region. The markets offer a variety of items from fruits, vegetables and flowers to jams, jellies, honey and other products.

Visiting farmers markets this year will be a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can expect many safety precautions in place including wearing masks, social distancing and less vendors at many of the markets.

Check out our sample list of farmers markets. If you don't see your favorite market listed, let us know.

• Chesterton's European Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 220 Broadway, in the parking lot next to Thomas Centennial Park. A limited number of vendors will showcase wares. Each week vendors will rotate. Visitors must wear masks. The market features a variety of items, including fruits and vegetables, artisan breads, flowers, jams, jellies, honey and more. There will be one entry as well as a separate exit. No pets allowed. FYI: 219- 926-5513 or chestertonseuropeanmarket.com