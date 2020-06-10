Region farmers markets reopen for business

Summer is finally here. That means home cooks will be looking for some fresh produce and other seasonal products to use in their kitchens.
Various farmers markets are beginning to open in the Region. The markets offer a variety of items from fruits, vegetables and flowers to jams, jellies, honey and other products.
Visiting farmers markets this year will be a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers can expect many safety precautions in place including wearing masks, social distancing and less vendors at many of the markets.
Check out our sample list of farmers markets. If you don't see your favorite market listed, let us know.
• Chesterton's European Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 220 Broadway, in the parking lot next to Thomas Centennial Park. A limited number of vendors will showcase wares. Each week vendors will rotate. Visitors must wear masks. The market features a variety of items, including fruits and vegetables, artisan breads, flowers, jams, jellies, honey and more. There will be one entry as well as a separate exit. No pets allowed. FYI: 219- 926-5513 or chestertonseuropeanmarket.com
• Crown Point Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September at Bulldog Park, under the Pavilion, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Everything from produce, flowers, cheese, gourmet foods and more will be featured. Guests are encouraged to wear masks. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Hand sanitizers will be available. A limited number of people will be allowed into the market. FYI: 219- 662-3290 or visit crownpoint.in.gov
• Green City Market, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays only June 14 through the end of June at Lincoln Park, 1750 N. Clark St., Chicago. Visit the website for hours and days for the rest of the summer. There's also a location in the West Loop and next to Wrigley Field. Visit the website for more information. Safety guidelines will be enforced. The year-round farmers market, which moves indoors in the fall and winter, features a variety of foods as well as special activities. FYI: greencitymarket.org
• Hobart Summer Market on the Lake, 4 to 9 p.m Thursdays July 9 to Oct. 5 in Festival Park. Call the market's phone number or visit the website for more detailed information. FYI: Visit cityofhobart.org.
• Homewood Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, beginning June 13, beween Ridge Road and Chestnut Road, Homewood. Safety precautions will be taken, including the wearing of masks, a limit on capacity -20 people at a time- and one entrance and exit. FYI: Call 708-798-3000 or visit village.homewood.il.us.
• LaPorte Farmers Market, Saturdays through October at the intersection of Lincolnway and Monroe Street. The market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safety measures will be followed including vendors providing pre-packaged goods to customers and social distancing. Visit laportepartnership.com.
• Munster's Sunday Market in the Park, 3 to 8 p.m. select Tuesdays beginning June 16 at Community Park, 8601 Calumet Ave., Munster. The market will be open two Tuesdays a month. Call or visit the website for more information. Safety measures will be followed. FYI: Visit munster.org or call 219- 836-7275.
• St. John Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through the fall in the parking lot of The Community Hospital Outpatient Centre, 9660 Wicker Ave., St. John. Consumers will find everything from fruits and veggies to flowers, baked goods, spices and other items. Safety measures will be followed. FYI: Visit stjohnin.com
• Valparaiso Market, William E. Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza, 63 Lafayette St., Valparaiso, takes place on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safety precautions will be taken. FYI: Visit valparaisoevents.com
