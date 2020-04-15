Region restaurants continue to offer carryout and delivery options amid coronavirus crisis

With the coronavirus crisis affecting the world, restaurants have been forced to close. But eateries have the choice of offering their dishes by carryout, drive-thru and delivery options.
A variety of restaurant owners in the Region have opted to make their food available to the community through these alternate ways.
Take a look at the following list featuring just a sample of restaurants in the Region offering food via other avenues. Call the restaurants for hours, menu and more information as details are often changing daily. Check online for a more extensive list of eateries.
• Ciao Bella Ristorante, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219-322-6800. Curbside side and delivery options are available. A specific curbside menu is offered with 10 percent off curbside orders. Visit Ciao Bella on Facebook and ciaobellaonline.com. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays and Mondays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
• Doc's Smokehouse, 1420 B., Calumet Ave., Dyer. 219-262-3627. Doc's will offer online orders for takeout, delivery and curbside pickups. Carryout liquor available in Dyer. Visit docsbbq.net. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
• Station 21, 201 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219-661-0021. The full menu will be available via curbside service or to go. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• North Street Diner, 620 E. North St., Crown Point. 219-663-8360. The restaurant is offering carryout, curbside and delivery service. Delivery is within Crown Point. Specials for children will be available when meals for adults are purchased. Catering is also available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit restaurantji.com/in/crown-point/north-side-diner-/.
• Les Cafe Pancake House, 2708 Highway Ave., Highland. 219-972-7831. Patrons may call in orders, opt for curbside pickup or delivery, DoorDash delivery or GrubHub delivery. Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Simple Greek, 9611 Calumet Ave., Suite A, Munster. Call 219-922-4976. Online ordering is available as well as takeout, curbside, DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but call because hours are subject to change on a given day.
• Langel's Pizza, three locations in the Region. 219-923-4900. Visit langelspizza.com. Curbside pickup and delivery will be available. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily.
• Captain's House, 6004 Miller Ave, Gary. 219-239-2639. The restaurant will be offering its Silver Spoon chef-prepared meals for pick up or delivery. Meals for one are $11; for two people will be $20 and for four will be $35. The menu will change weekly. Appeitzers are $5. Kids eat free. Call for more information. You may add soup or salad for $2 each. DoorDash delivery will also be available.
• Franklin House Bar & Grill, 58 S. Campbell St., Valparaiso. 219-707-5468. The restaurant is currently cooking its inventory and giving free meals to those in need. For people able to pay, the money is being donated to the local food bank. They will provide food until everything runs out.
• Lincoln Flats, 1 Napoleon St., Valparaiso. 219-510-5046. The full menu will be available. (No specials or features). Pickup, carryout and delivery in Center Township. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
• John's Pizzeria of Dyer and Griffith. Dyer location is at 1209 Sheffield. Call 219-322-8400. Both locations are open for pickup and delivery.
• Kitaro Surf & Turf, 9625 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219-301-5090. Takeout and delivery is available. Delivery is by the restaurant's servers and hostess.
• Designer Desserts, 56 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219-465-0008. Visit designerdessertsbakery.com. The bakery is open for to-go orders and curbside pickup orders. Order through delivery.com. Cupcake decorating kits are also available for pickup or delivery.
• Main Street Cafe, 111 N. Main St., Crown Point, will offer no-contact curbside pickup, delivery and also free delivery to senior citizens. The restaurant will also offer discounts for workers affected by the recent dine-in restrictions. Call Main Street Cafe at 219-663-7466.
• Merrillville Florist and Tea Room, 7005 Madison St., Merrillville. The Tea Room will offer its Frozen Chateau Earl Grey and Scones for carryout and curbside pickup. The Chateau is a phyllo pastry purse stuffed with chicken, broccoli and cheese and sells for $10. Scones are $1 each or $10 for a dozen. Call 219-769-3454.
• Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond, has donated 30,000 pounds of perishable food to local organizations. Campagna Academy in Schererville and Meals on Wheels each received 15,000 pounds of food.
• Cracker Barrel locations in Merrillville and Hammond are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash or Postmates. The retail side of Cracker Barrel is also open. Visit crackerbarrel.com.
• Sicilian Joe's, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville, will offer pickup or takeout service. They can also bring food out to your car. Also offers delivery through Grubhub. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Visit sicilianjoespizza.com.
• Sundae Funday, 9281 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, is offering pickup and curbside delivery. Patrons can order through sundaefundaycrownpoint.square.site. Employees of the shop are also delivering orders. Call 219-310-8121 to place an order for delivery. Sundae Funday is also offering a free lunch program available to individuals under the age of 18. The lunch program is available from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Maxim's Restaurant, 7205 Broadway, Merrillville. The restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Full menu is available. Call 219-795-9520 or visit maximsrestaurant.com.
• Cold Stone Creamery, 71 Silhavy Road, Valparaiso, and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 112th and Broadway, Crown Point. Call Cold Stone Creamery at 219-476-3430 or Rocky Mountain Chocolate Company at 219-663-9010. The stores are open noon to 8 p.m. daily. Carryout available. Delivery available through coldstonecreamery.com,DoorDash, GrubHub and Ubereats.
• John's Pizzeria of Dyer, 1209 Sheffield Ave., and Griffith, 132 S. Broad St. Both restaurants are open for pickup and delivery. Call Dyer at 219-322-8400 or Griffith at 219-924-3826.
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 1620 U.S. 41, Schererville. The restaurant is open for carryout, phone ahead orders and web ordering. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 3 pm. Sundays. Call 219-865-3080 or visit Penn-Station.com. Catering is also available through the restaurant.
• The Taco Dive, 1452 119th St., Whiting. Carryout and curbside service are available. The restaurant is open Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed Mondays. Call 219-614-6289.
• Industrial Revolution Eatery and Grille, 1084 Linwood Ave., Valparaiso. Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery through delivery.com is available. Call 219-465-1801.
Leed's Public House, 401 Franklin St., Michigan City. Pickup and delivery are available through the restaurant. Call 219-814-4530 or visit leedspublichouse.com. The restaurant is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays.
• White Rhino Bar and Grill, 101 E. Joliet St., Dyer. The restaurant is open for carryout and delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Order by calling 219-864-9200 or visit whiterhinoonline.com/order. For delivery, visit whiterhinoonline.com/delivery. The full menu is available along with daily specials and beer and wine. The White Rhino Market also has beer, wine and produce.
• Town Club Restaurant, 2904 45th St., Highland. The restaurant is open for carryout. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays. Full menu and daily specials are available. Call 219-924-5227.
• El Ranchero Restaurant, 3809 Main St., East Chicago and 3559 Michigan St., New Chicago. Carryout and delivery are offered at both locations. Call the East Chicago location at 219-397-6591 or the New Chicago location at 219-962-1396.
• R-Bar and Grill, 9521 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland. Carryout is available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery is available through DoorDash and Grubhub.
• Salvoras Pizza, 786 McCool Road, Valparaiso. The restaurant is offering carryout and delivery. Visit salvoraspizza.com to view the menu. Call 219-759-5333 for more information.
• Semento's, 1200 West St. Valparaiso. The full menu is available for carryout. Hours are 3 to 7:45 p.m. Call 219-548-9046.
