Region restaurants continue to offer carryout, pickup and delivery options

With the coronavirus crisis affecting the world, restaurants have been forced to close. But eateries have the choice of offering their dishes by carryout, drive-thru and delivery options.
A variety of restaurant owners in the Region have opted to make their food available to the community through these alternate ways.
Take a look at the following list featuring just a sample of restaurants in the Region offering food via other avenues. Call the restaurants for hours, menu and more information as details are often changing daily. Check online for a more extensive list of eateries.
• Ciao Bella Ristorante, 1514 U.S. 41, Schererville. 219-322-6800. Curbside side and delivery options are available. A specific curbside menu is offered with 10 percent off curbside orders. Visit Ciao Bella on Facebook and ciaobellaonline.com. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and Sundays and Mondays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
• Doc's Smokehouse, 1420 B., Calumet Ave., Dyer. 219-262-3627. Doc's will offer online orders for takeout, delivery and curbside pickups. Carryout liquor available in Dyer. Visit docsbbq.net. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
• Station 21, 201 N. Main St., Crown Point. 219-661-0021. The full menu will be available via curbside service or to go. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• North Street Diner, 620 E. North St., Crown Point. 219-663-8360. The restaurant is offering carryout, curbside and delivery service. Delivery is within Crown Point. Specials for children will be available when meals for adults are purchased. Catering is also available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Les Cafe Pancake House, 2708 Highway Ave., Highland. 219-972-7831. Patrons may call in orders, opt for curbside pickup or delivery, DoorDash delivery or GrubHub delivery. Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Simple Greek, 9611 Calumet Ave., Suite A, Munster. Call 219-922-4976. Online ordering is available as well as takeout, curbside, DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but call because hours are subject to change on a given day.
• Langel's Pizza, three locations in the Region. 219-923-4900. Visit langelspizza.com. Curbside pickup and delivery will be available. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily.
• Captain's House, 6004 Miller Ave, Gary. 219-239-2639. The restaurant will be offering its Silver Spoon chef-prepared meals for pick up or delivery. Meals for one are $11; for two people will be $20 and for four will be $35. The menu will change weekly. Appeitzers are $5. Kids eat free. Call for more information. You may add soup or salad for $2 each. DoorDash delivery will also be available.
• Franklin House Bar & Grill, 58 S. Campbell St., Valparaiso. 219-707-5468. The restaurant is currently cooking its inventory and giving free meals to those in need. For people able to pay, the money is being donated to the local food bank. They will provide food until everything runs out.
• Lincoln Flats, 1 Napoleon St., Valparaiso. 219-510-5046. The full menu will be available. (No specials or features). Pickup, carryout and delivery in Center Township. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
• John's Pizzeria of Dyer and Griffith. Dyer location is at 1209 Sheffield. Call 219-322-8400. Both locations are open for pickup and delivery.
• Kitaro Surf & Turf, 9625 Calumet Ave., Munster. 219-301-5090. Takeout and delivery is available. Delivery is by the restaurant's servers and hostess.
• Designer Desserts, 56 W. Lincolnway, Valparaiso. 219-465-0008. Visit designerdessertsbakery.com. The bakery is open for to-go orders and curbside pickup orders. Order through delivery.com. Cupcake decorating kits are also available for pickup or delivery.
• Main Street Cafe, 111 N. Main St., Crown Point, will offer no-contact curbside pickup, delivery and also free delivery to senior citizens. The restaurant will also offer discounts for workers affected by the recent dine-in restrictions. Call Main Street Cafe at 219-663-7466.
• Merrillville Florist and Tea Room, 7005 Madison St., Merrillville. The Tea Room will offer its Frozen Chateau Earl Grey and Scones for carryout and curbside pickup. The Chateau is a phyllo pastry purse stuffed with chicken, broccoli and cheese and sells for $10. Scones are $1 each or $10 for a dozen. Call 219-769-3454.
• Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond, has donated 30,000 pounds of perishable food to local organizations. Campagna Academy in Schererville and Meals on Wheels each received 15,000 pounds of food.
• Cracker Barrel locations in Merrillville and Hammond are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash or Postmates. The retail side of Cracker Barrel is also open. Visit crackerbarrel.com.
• Sicilian Joe's, 2300 Cline Ave., Schererville, will offer pickup or takeout service. They can also bring food out to your car. Also offers delivery through Grubhub. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays; and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Visit sicilianjoespizza.com.
• Sundae Funday, 9281 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, is offering pickup and curbside delivery. Patrons can order through sundaefundaycrownpoint.square.site. Employees of the shop are also delivering orders. Call 219-310-8121 to place an order for delivery. Sundae Funday is also offering a free lunch program available to individuals under the age of 18. The lunch program is available from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
• Maxim's Restaurant, 7205 Broadway, Merrillville. The restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Full menu is available. Call 219-795-9520 or visit maximsrestaurant.com.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana lockdown
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Indiana lockdown
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.