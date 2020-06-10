'Respect them': Even in wealthy areas, food bank demand high

Island Harvest, one of the major food banks on Long Island, organized the food distribution in Valley Stream, one of many it has conducted throughout the area.

Randi Shubin Dresner, Island Harvest’s CEO, said the food bank has distributed 1.2 million more meals so far this year than during the same period last year.

In Valley Stream, she said, 1,124 boxes of food were distributed by volunteers, mostly to motorists, but also to several hundred people who came on foot. Each box contained roughly 25 pounds of milk, potatoes, apples, cheese and other produce.

“There are a lot of people who’ve never asked for food before -- some used to contribute to us,” she said. “It’s a very humbling experience for them.”

Dresner noted that some cars in the long line were new, upscale models — and that it would wrong to second-guess their occupants’ needs.

“Maybe a few weeks ago they had a great job,” she said. “Then the world is taken from underneath them and they have no income -- they’re struggling to pay the mortgage and the car loan.”

“It’s not up to us to judge the type of car that comes though the line, or the way people are dressed,” she added. “It’s up to us to respect them.”